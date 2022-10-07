A man took a test drive in a vehicle he said he was interested in buying, but never returned with the vehicle. State police at Fern Ridge said the incident occurred on Sept. 9 at Old Brand Auto, located at 1249 Route 209, in Gilbert, Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers said the suspect appeared about 11 a.m. and said he was interested in purchasing a 2013 white BMW 328ix. The owner of the business allowed the suspect to take the vehicle for a test ride. He never returned. The owner notified troopers at 3:12 p.m.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO