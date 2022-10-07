Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Nesquehoning, Route 93 drainage between Route 209 and Quakake Road, 7...
Times News
State police at Frackville - crashes
State police at Frackville reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 2 along Route 924 in East Union Township. Troopers said Lilia A. Sanchez Perez, 33, of Mahanoy City, was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Michael J. Delese III to Aura A. Gil, Hazleton, property at 58 Broad St., $80,000. Alaina M. Hanzl to Robert R. Berhel III, 1954 E. Lizard Creek Road, Lehighton, property at 1954 E. Lizard Creek Road, $1. Jim Thorpe. Brian J. Barnes to Nadine D. Barnes, 27 E. Third St.,...
Times News
Train ride, foliage draw crowds to Jim Thorpe
It’s all about the fall foliage in Jim Thorpe. Because of a dry summer, the leaves started changing colors earlier this year, some noticeable in early September. With October comes the four-weekend Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe. There are vendors with a variety of foods. Crystal View Carriages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Carbon County court — DUI
Three defendants, who previously entered guilty pleas to driving under the influence charges, were sentenced on Thursday afternoon in Carbon County court. Judge Joseph J. Matika presided. Allison L. Redline, 29, of Springbrook Township, Lackawanna County, and formerly of Bushkill, was placed in the Restrictive Conditions of Probation program (house...
Times News
Man takes test drive, doesn’t return
A man took a test drive in a vehicle he said he was interested in buying, but never returned with the vehicle. State police at Fern Ridge said the incident occurred on Sept. 9 at Old Brand Auto, located at 1249 Route 209, in Gilbert, Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers said the suspect appeared about 11 a.m. and said he was interested in purchasing a 2013 white BMW 328ix. The owner of the business allowed the suspect to take the vehicle for a test ride. He never returned. The owner notified troopers at 3:12 p.m.
Times News
Carbon dog shelter has new entrance
Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
Times News
QR codes coming to lake
Visitors to Mauch Chunk Lake Park will see QR codes that will help get them more information of events taking place in the Pocono Mountains. On Thursday, the Carbon County board of commissioners approved a sponsorship agreement with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau to provide $50,000 each year for three years in exchange for QR code placement that will link the park to PMVB’s website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Fire sweeps through Schuylkill business
A large commercial structure was destroyed by a fast moving fire this afternoon in the village of Trenton, Delano township. The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. at the Trenton Speed Shop at 81 Trenton Road. When firefighters from throughout Schuylkill County arrived on scene the large concrete structure was fully involved in flames.
Times News
Slatington adopts multi-municipal plan
The Slatington borough council adopted the Northern Lehigh Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s meeting. The plan includes Slatington, and Weisenberg, Washington, Lynn, Lowhill and Heidelberg townships. It is the result of three years of work by representatives of each municipality to update the first...
Times News
Jim Thorpe woman questions blight decision
A Jim Thorpe property owner accused borough council members Thursday night of “not caring about her family” one month after diverting grant funds away from a blight remediation project on Center Avenue. Judy Williams, owner of 206 Center Ave., where her son resides in a duplex home with...
Times News
Dogs attack man in Penn Forest
State police at Fern Ridge reported on a incident involving dogs attacking an individual at a site in Carbon County. Troopers said on Oct. 10 at 9:06 a.m. they responded to Parker Trail in Penn Forest Township for a report of two dogs attacking a man. The 40-year-old resident from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
A drop in the boot for fire companies
Cynthia Matsago, a volunteer firefighter with Hauto Fire Company, collects money during a boot drop on Sunday in Nesquehoning. The borough council, as well as all three Nesquehoning fire companies, held the boot drop at various locations in town over the weekend. In total, $5,100 was collected and split between the three departments. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Lehighton OKs new spot for Wine on the River
A fundraiser for the revitalization of downtown Lehighton will be at a different venue next year. On a 3-1 vote, borough council last week approved a request from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership to hold the event at Baer Memorial Park. Councilman Donnie Rehrig, who cast the sole vote in opposition,...
Times News
D&L half marathon is in less than a month
The annual D&L Heritage Half Marathon has a new route this year. The half marathon, on Sunday, Nov. 6, will be an out-and-back course, starting at Riverview Park in East Penn Township. The race will go through three of the five counties within the National Heritage Corridor - Carbon, Lehigh...
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 11, 2006
A delegation from the Diligence Fire Company No. 1, Summit Hill, returned home from Emmitsburg, Md., after participating in the 25th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held there at the national shrine. The delegation’s trip was aimed at returning the favor of honoring the families of 107 firemen who...
Times News
Residents evacuated from Nesquehoning apartment building
Several fire companies from Carbon County responded to an apartment building fire Sunday morning in Nesquehoning. The fire, reported around 6:30 a.m. at 90 East Catawissa St., began in a room on the third floor of the complex. Firefighters took control of the incident while evacuating the residents. Responding were...
Times News
Weekly food pantry open
Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
Times News
Carbon Co. inmate dies
A male inmate at the Carbon County Correctional Facility has died. Schuylkill County Corner Dr. David J. Moylan III said Monday morning that the incident occurred one day last week. “Apparently, the inmate was alive when they found him (in the prison),” Moylan said. Moylan said that from there,...
Times News
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY SENTENCINGS
An Andreas man had 22 charges, including rape of a child and related charges, dropped in a plea deal. Jesse Lee Lorah, 38, will serve 24 months of probation on the sole remaining charge, simple assault, to which he pleaded no contest. Schuylkill County Judge Christina E. Hale said the...
Comments / 0