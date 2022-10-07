Read full article on original website
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 11, 2006
A delegation from the Diligence Fire Company No. 1, Summit Hill, returned home from Emmitsburg, Md., after participating in the 25th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held there at the national shrine. The delegation’s trip was aimed at returning the favor of honoring the families of 107 firemen who...
Times News
Fall festival at Owl Creek Reservoir
A fall festival will be held at 1 p.m. at the Owl Creek Reservoir in Tamaqua on Oct. 15. The event, organized by the Owl Creek Reservoir Commission, will feature both fall foliage hayrides and haunted hayrides. The festival takes place from the lower reservoir pavilion area. Attendees should park...
Times News
Smokey Bear convention to be held in Bethlehem
Smokey Bear Association Convention is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Lehigh Valley Hoteland Conference Center, 300 Gateway Drive, Bethlehem. This is a national organization, formerly Hot Foot Teddy Collectors Association, that meets every two years with a mission to promote, protect and preserve the image of Smokey Bear. Previous...
Times News
Carbon dog shelter has new entrance
Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
Times News
Caring Hearts volunteers join to host two free weddings
One vision, some volunteers and a whole lot of caring hearts - this describes perfectly how a free wedding was able to take place at Victory Park in Slatington at the hands of the Caring Hearts. Caring Hearts, located in Slatington, is a nonprofit organization established in 2016 that focuses...
Times News
Weekly food pantry open
Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Times News
Blue Mountain Resort hosts Halloween weekends, bash
Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will host Fright Time Zip & Climb every Friday and Saturday night throughout October. Start times are 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m., and the event ends at 9 p.m. This spooky zip and climb comes with laser lights, glow sticks, Halloween decorations throughout the park...
Times News
Residents enjoy heritage festival in Tamaqua
Dave Jarrett brought a lawn chair to the Tamaqua Area Historical Society’s 38th Annual Heritage Festival and propped it on a West Broad Street sidewalk. “I’m here to listen to Polka Joe Manjack,” the Mahanoy City man said of the Magic 105.5/WMGH radio personality, who delivered his “Magic Polka Machine” live from the festival.
Times News
D&L half marathon is in less than a month
The annual D&L Heritage Half Marathon has a new route this year. The half marathon, on Sunday, Nov. 6, will be an out-and-back course, starting at Riverview Park in East Penn Township. The race will go through three of the five counties within the National Heritage Corridor - Carbon, Lehigh...
Times News
Lehighton OKs new spot for Wine on the River
A fundraiser for the revitalization of downtown Lehighton will be at a different venue next year. On a 3-1 vote, borough council last week approved a request from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership to hold the event at Baer Memorial Park. Councilman Donnie Rehrig, who cast the sole vote in opposition,...
Times News
Dogs attack man in Penn Forest
State police at Fern Ridge reported on a incident involving dogs attacking an individual at a site in Carbon County. Troopers said on Oct. 10 at 9:06 a.m. they responded to Parker Trail in Penn Forest Township for a report of two dogs attacking a man. The 40-year-old resident from...
Times News
Slatington adopts multi-municipal plan
The Slatington borough council adopted the Northern Lehigh Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s meeting. The plan includes Slatington, and Weisenberg, Washington, Lynn, Lowhill and Heidelberg townships. It is the result of three years of work by representatives of each municipality to update the first...
Times News
QR codes coming to lake
Visitors to Mauch Chunk Lake Park will see QR codes that will help get them more information of events taking place in the Pocono Mountains. On Thursday, the Carbon County board of commissioners approved a sponsorship agreement with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau to provide $50,000 each year for three years in exchange for QR code placement that will link the park to PMVB’s website.
Times News
A drop in the boot for fire companies
Cynthia Matsago, a volunteer firefighter with Hauto Fire Company, collects money during a boot drop on Sunday in Nesquehoning. The borough council, as well as all three Nesquehoning fire companies, held the boot drop at various locations in town over the weekend. In total, $5,100 was collected and split between the three departments. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Jim Thorpe woman questions blight decision
A Jim Thorpe property owner accused borough council members Thursday night of “not caring about her family” one month after diverting grant funds away from a blight remediation project on Center Avenue. Judy Williams, owner of 206 Center Ave., where her son resides in a duplex home with...
Times News
Train ride, foliage draw crowds to Jim Thorpe
It’s all about the fall foliage in Jim Thorpe. Because of a dry summer, the leaves started changing colors earlier this year, some noticeable in early September. With October comes the four-weekend Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe. There are vendors with a variety of foods. Crystal View Carriages...
Times News
Fire sweeps through Schuylkill business
A large commercial structure was destroyed by a fast moving fire this afternoon in the village of Trenton, Delano township. The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. at the Trenton Speed Shop at 81 Trenton Road. When firefighters from throughout Schuylkill County arrived on scene the large concrete structure was fully involved in flames.
Times News
Sheriff requests worker pay hike
The discussion of better wages continued in Carbon County as the sheriff requested an increase for one of his employees. During the monthly meeting of the county salary board on Thursday, Sheriff Dan Zeigler requested a two-step increase for the department’s civil process clerk, from $11.38 to $12.07. Zeigler...
Times News
State police at Frackville - crashes
State police at Frackville reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 2 along Route 924 in East Union Township. Troopers said Lilia A. Sanchez Perez, 33, of Mahanoy City, was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra...
