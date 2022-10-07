Read full article on original website
Times News
Lehigh Carbon Community College
Registration for classes offered throughout the spring 2023 semester at Lehigh Carbon Community College is now available to all new and continuing students. Students can register online for courses that are offered in person, online or remotely, or in a hybrid format. The 14-week spring session starts Jan. 23 and...
Times News
Pleasant Valley personnel
The Pleasant Valley School District approved the following items during its meeting on Thursday. • Change to current assignment: Lucille Rhock, substitute teacher to ESL teacher, PVES; Sarah Rodvelt, substitute teacher to school counselor at PVMS; Carlene Altemose, paraprofessional at PVHS to custodian at PVMS. • Recall and remove from...
