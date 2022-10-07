Read full article on original website
Related
Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR
Denny Hamlin isn't one to mince words, and he proved that over the weekend by holding court at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The post Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately,” NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller said of Cole Custer slowing on the backstretch of the final lap to help teammate Chase Briscoe gain the positions needed to advance into the next round of the playoffs. The new penalties brings SHR’s monetary fines to $300,000 over the last week; Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken drivers about safety concerns with NASCAR’s new Next Gen car, was penalized along with his crew chief when his Ford failed a post-Talladega inspection. On Sunday, Custer appeared to deliberately hold up a line of traffic on Charlotte’s road course as teammate Briscoe stormed past in a desperate effort to move into the third round of the playoffs. Briscoe finished ninth, good enough to bump reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs as the field was trimmed from 12 drivers to eight.
NASCAR drivers Hamlin, Briscoe flustered with Byron appeal result
NASCAR playoff drivers are surprised at the results of the appeal of William Byron’s penalty. Drama unfolded two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series opened the Round of 12 in the playoffs at the 1.54-mile oval. And the results of that drama only unfolded a few days ago.
Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability
NASCAR is looking into the big assist Chase Briscoe got when Cole Custer suddenly slowed on the last lap on the Charlotte Roval. The post Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Christopher Bell advances in NASCAR Playoffs; defending champ Kyle Larson eliminated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 after a restart on Lap 111 and pulled away to win Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
racer.com
Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish
NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
msn.com
NASCAR reviewing Cole Custer’s actions on the final lap
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR stated Sunday night that it will review data, video and radio transmissions from Cole Custer‘s car after he slowed on the backstretch of the final lap, a move that aided Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe‘s bid to advance to the Round of 8.
FOX Sports
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday
NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
Sporting News
NASCAR lineup at Charlotte: Starting order, pole for Roval 400 playoff race
Four more drivers will leave the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Sunday. They'll be taking a circuitous route to the exit. The Round of 12 will end with the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The road-oval hybrid will test both car and driver with seven spots in the Round of 8 still open.
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
gmauthority.com
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Previous Three Generations: Video
The new 2023 Corvette Z06 is dripping with go-faster goodies and track-ready performance, enhancing the already formidable eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 with a new engine, aggressive aero, revised suspension, and much, much more. Now, we’re watching as the 2023 Corvette Z06 hits the track alongside the previous three generations of Z06 in the following brief video from Chevrolet.
Comments / 0