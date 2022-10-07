Mark Norman Pankow, age 72, of Merrill Wisconsin, was called to be with his Lord on, October 7, 2022, at his home with his loving wife and children at his side. Mark was born on May 27, 1950, to the late Norman and Lilamae (Ritter) Pankow in Merrill. He was a graduate of Merrill High School, class of 1969. Mark married his high school sweetheart, Carol Voigt, at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill on October 10, 1970, and they were blessed with 51 years of marriage. Mark grew up on a dairy farm in the town of Scott, not too far from his soon-to-be wife, Carol. He proudly enlisted in the United States Army on December 20, 1969, graduated from NCO Academy and then went on to serve active duty in Vietnam. Mark was honorably discharged on December 19, 1975. After his service in the military, Mark worked as a journeyman sheet metal worker for over 30 years, until his retirement in 2015. He was an avid outdoorsman whowas passionate about hunting and fishing with family. He loved being out in nature, especially during the Fall season, he would look forward to seeing those beautiful Fall colors. Mark was a skilled photographer who was often seen capturing family moments with his camera. He was a fun-loving man, that looked forward to family gatherings and had a heart of gold. He was always there for his children to lift them up and encourage them in tough times. Mark was an optimistic person, always telling you that “it’s going to be okay; we’ll figure it out”. He was adventurous, resilient, a great leader and problem-solver. Mark will be sadly missed, but always in the hearts of his family and friends.

