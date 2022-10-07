Read full article on original website
Oliver Schemehorn
Oliver Schemehorn, 81, of Weston, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Weston. Oliver was born December 20, 1940, in Merrill, son of the late Raymond and Josephine (Ditsworth) Schemehorn. Oliver had worked at a candy factory and foundry in the Milwaukee Area. When he moved back to the Merrill area, he worked at Prehn’s Quarry, Wausau Lumber Sales, and Consumer’s Co-op. Oliver enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and videography. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers.
Mark Norman Pankow
Mark Norman Pankow, age 72, of Merrill Wisconsin, was called to be with his Lord on, October 7, 2022, at his home with his loving wife and children at his side. Mark was born on May 27, 1950, to the late Norman and Lilamae (Ritter) Pankow in Merrill. He was a graduate of Merrill High School, class of 1969. Mark married his high school sweetheart, Carol Voigt, at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill on October 10, 1970, and they were blessed with 51 years of marriage. Mark grew up on a dairy farm in the town of Scott, not too far from his soon-to-be wife, Carol. He proudly enlisted in the United States Army on December 20, 1969, graduated from NCO Academy and then went on to serve active duty in Vietnam. Mark was honorably discharged on December 19, 1975. After his service in the military, Mark worked as a journeyman sheet metal worker for over 30 years, until his retirement in 2015. He was an avid outdoorsman whowas passionate about hunting and fishing with family. He loved being out in nature, especially during the Fall season, he would look forward to seeing those beautiful Fall colors. Mark was a skilled photographer who was often seen capturing family moments with his camera. He was a fun-loving man, that looked forward to family gatherings and had a heart of gold. He was always there for his children to lift them up and encourage them in tough times. Mark was an optimistic person, always telling you that “it’s going to be okay; we’ll figure it out”. He was adventurous, resilient, a great leader and problem-solver. Mark will be sadly missed, but always in the hearts of his family and friends.
John Carl Yellstrom
John Carl Yellstrom, 77, of Howards Grove, formerly of Merrill, Wisconsin, died at his home on October 8, 2022. John was born on January 15, 1945 to the late Carl and Adeline (Schroeder) Yellstrom. He was raised by the late Emil and Mildred Ricci of Merrill, Wisconsin. He attended Schultzspur School through eighth grade and graduated from Merrill High School in June of 1963. After graduation John, enlisted in the Army National Guard and served 2 years. John was an active Army National Guard member until 1971. On June 10, 1967 John was united in marriage to Sonya Gustavson. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his three grandchildren whom he bragged about every chance he could get. He was a member of the National American Legion and was proud of his service to our country. John worked for Northern Auto Supply as a regional sales manager for 25 years. He moved to Howards Grove in 2005 to be closer to his daughter and granddaughter after the death of his son-in-law, David. He also worked for Bell Tape Company for 2 years prior to his retirement.
