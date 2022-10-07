Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in Pennsylvania
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the Country
Times News
Slatington adopts multi-municipal plan
The Slatington borough council adopted the Northern Lehigh Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s meeting. The plan includes Slatington, and Weisenberg, Washington, Lynn, Lowhill and Heidelberg townships. It is the result of three years of work by representatives of each municipality to update the first...
Times News
Jim Thorpe woman questions blight decision
A Jim Thorpe property owner accused borough council members Thursday night of “not caring about her family” one month after diverting grant funds away from a blight remediation project on Center Avenue. Judy Williams, owner of 206 Center Ave., where her son resides in a duplex home with...
Times News
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council on a 4-0 vote took the following action last week:. • Agreed to pay $60,985 to Lehigh Asphalt for final application for payment, including the inlet top unit change order for the White Street HOP inlets. • Agreed to pay $38,562 to Asphalt Maintenance Solutions for material...
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 11, 2006
A delegation from the Diligence Fire Company No. 1, Summit Hill, returned home from Emmitsburg, Md., after participating in the 25th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held there at the national shrine. The delegation’s trip was aimed at returning the favor of honoring the families of 107 firemen who...
Times News
Carbon dog shelter has new entrance
Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
Times News
Sheriff requests worker pay hike
The discussion of better wages continued in Carbon County as the sheriff requested an increase for one of his employees. During the monthly meeting of the county salary board on Thursday, Sheriff Dan Zeigler requested a two-step increase for the department’s civil process clerk, from $11.38 to $12.07. Zeigler...
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Times News
Weekly food pantry open
Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
Times News
Lehighton OKs new spot for Wine on the River
A fundraiser for the revitalization of downtown Lehighton will be at a different venue next year. On a 3-1 vote, borough council last week approved a request from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership to hold the event at Baer Memorial Park. Councilman Donnie Rehrig, who cast the sole vote in opposition,...
Times News
Opinion: Salary dilemma for Carbon commissioners
Just as many employers in the private sector of our economy are feeling the need to balance the salaries of their employees with the costs they are charging their customers, the Carbon County commissioners find themselves in a similar dilemma. The parallel looks like this: Owners at fast food places,...
Times News
Council hears request to not be billed for garbage
A model railroad group says it shouldn’t have to pay garbage fees in Bowmanstown. Garry Mack, president of the Carbon Model Railroad Society, 529 Ore St., told borough council on Tuesday the organization doesn’t use the services. “We still don’t put garbage out, and we’re being charged,” Mack...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Nesquehoning, Route 93 drainage between Route 209 and Quakake Road, 7...
Times News
Lehigh Carbon Community College
Registration for classes offered throughout the spring 2023 semester at Lehigh Carbon Community College is now available to all new and continuing students. Students can register online for courses that are offered in person, online or remotely, or in a hybrid format. The 14-week spring session starts Jan. 23 and...
Times News
Site changed for Oct. tax appeals in Carbon
Carbon County officials want residents scheduled to appeal their taxes later this month to know there is a change in venue because of an inoperable elevator in the administration building. On Thursday, the commissioners approved an agreement with PenTeleData for broadband internet service at 525 Iron St., Lehighton, for one...
Times News
A drop in the boot for fire companies
Cynthia Matsago, a volunteer firefighter with Hauto Fire Company, collects money during a boot drop on Sunday in Nesquehoning. The borough council, as well as all three Nesquehoning fire companies, held the boot drop at various locations in town over the weekend. In total, $5,100 was collected and split between the three departments. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
QR codes coming to lake
Visitors to Mauch Chunk Lake Park will see QR codes that will help get them more information of events taking place in the Pocono Mountains. On Thursday, the Carbon County board of commissioners approved a sponsorship agreement with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau to provide $50,000 each year for three years in exchange for QR code placement that will link the park to PMVB’s website.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Michael J. Delese III to Aura A. Gil, Hazleton, property at 58 Broad St., $80,000. Alaina M. Hanzl to Robert R. Berhel III, 1954 E. Lizard Creek Road, Lehighton, property at 1954 E. Lizard Creek Road, $1. Jim Thorpe. Brian J. Barnes to Nadine D. Barnes, 27 E. Third St.,...
Times News
Dogs attack man in Penn Forest
State police at Fern Ridge reported on a incident involving dogs attacking an individual at a site in Carbon County. Troopers said on Oct. 10 at 9:06 a.m. they responded to Parker Trail in Penn Forest Township for a report of two dogs attacking a man. The 40-year-old resident from...
sanatogapost.com
Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge
SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville are investigating the following incidents in Schuylkill County:. • Troopers said Pinecrest Tree Farm, located along Little Mountain Road at Summer Valley Road, in East Brunswick Township, New Ringgold, reported it sold 336 pine trees to JBK LLC of Minnesota for a total of $17,808. The business check deposited from JBK to pay for the trees was returned for insufficient funds. To date, JBK has failed to pay in full. The investigation is continuing.
