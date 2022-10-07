The undefeated Old Colony football team is doing big things this year and the rest of the state is taking notice. Head coach Brandon Mendez was named the Patriots Coach of the Week on Tuesday after his Cougars upset a much larger GNB Voc-Tech team 22-14 on Friday night in the first-ever football meeting between the SouthCoast’s two vocational high schools.

