Theresa Kathryn Hill
Theresa Kathryn Hill, age 66, of Dodgeville, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a brief illness with her family by her side. She was born on January 16, 1956 in Dodgeville, the daughter of Harvey and Geneva (Otter) Reynolds. She graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1974. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed visiting her sisters at the casino. She worked for most of her adult life at the A & W in Dodgeville and retired from Lands’ End food services.
Geraldine M. Shultz
MADISON – Geraldine M. Shultz, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at SSM St. Clare Hospice House. She was born on Sept. 25, 1932, in Linden, Wis., the daughter of Emil Bailey and Leona (Adkins) Bailey. Geraldine graduated from Central High School. Prior to...
Timothy D. Vollmar
Timothy D. Vollmar, of Milton, WI, passed away on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on May 27th, 1953 to the late August F. Vollmar and Lucia H. Mack in Fort Atkinson, WI. Timothy went to Craig High School in Janesville. He earned a Bachelor of Biology and a Minor in Philosophy from Milton College. He worked at GM as a Metal Finisher for 30 years. In his younger years, he was an avid weightlifter, and won many trophies, awards, and set records for his weight category in Powerlifting. He was nicknamed “the Hulk” by his fellow weightlifters and was very proud of his success.
Lavern M. Ballweg
Lavern M. Ballweg, age 92, passed away peacefully Oct. 10, 2022 at Homestead Living in Waunakee. He was born at home in Springfield Corners area on March 7, 1930 to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Laufenberg) Ballweg. He grew up and attended St. Martins Catholic School in Martinsville. Lavern worked for the Roxbury Sanitary District for 30 years and as the Roxbury Township Town Patrolman for 52 years, mostly looking forward to operating the road grader. He was united in marriage to Maxine Heyroth in June of 1953, and later Monica Reeves in August of 1978. Lavern enjoyed the Midget Racing at Angel Park Speedway, bullhead fishing, playing guitar, and time spent with family.
Karen E. Booth
Karen E. Booth, age 74, passed away peacefully at the Villa at Middleton Village on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Aug. 2, 1948 to the late Gersham “Rex” and Marie A. (Schlough) Booth. Karen grew up and attended school in Mazomanie. Karen worked for St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison for 43 years. She enjoyed driving her car and would often enjoy Sunday drives with her longtime companion Linus Bong; he preceded her in death in Apr. of 2020. She loved country music, traveling with a trip to Hawaii which was especially memorable. Karen also loved to cheer on the Packers and Badgers.
Caryl L. Selchert
FITCHBURG – Caryl L. Selchert, age 75, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Caryl, “Auntie,” to friends and family, was born the eldest of two daughters on Dec. 6, 1946, to Russ and Mae Jensen. They lived in a small 8’ x 27’ trailer before moving to a house on Madison’s East Side when Caryl was 4. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1965 and attended UW-Eau Claire. After graduating in 1969, she taught briefly at Memorial High School before embarking on her career as an accountant for the State of Wisconsin. She retired from the State after 41 years of service in 2011.
Gracie Roemer
Gracie Roemer, 89 of Sauk City passed away Sunday 10/9/2022 at Sauk-Prairie Hospital. She was born in Freeport, Illinois and was the daughter of Louis & Grace (Baker) Marassa. She Married Roland Roemer April 2, 1948 and he passed away April 7, 2000. Surviving is one daughter, Sally (Michael) O’Mara...
Virginia M. Johnson
MADISON – Virginia M. Johnson, age 98, passed away on Oct. 6, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care. She was born on July 25, 1924, in Madison, Wis., the second of three daughters of Clarence and Minnie (Olson) Johnson. Virginia grew up on the family farm in Oregon, Wis., and attended the local school’s kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating with her 35 classmates in 1942.
Robert Anthony Carpenter
Robert Anthony Carpenter, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5. Robert was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on June 2, 1967 to David Carpenter and Linda (Simkins) Carpenter. He spent part of his childhood in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin prior to settling in Madison. Robert graduated from Memorial High...
David Leo Wipperfurth
DANE – David L. Wipperfurth, age 68, of Dane, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. He was born on March 12, 1954, in Madison, Wis., the son of Norbert and Margaret (Rankin) Wipperfurth. David was a 1972 graduate of Lodi High School and then attended UW-Madison. David...
Robert (Bob) William Nachreiner
Robert (Bob) William Nachreiner, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022. He was born in Plain, Wisconsin on June 14, 1931 to Sylvester and Laura (Reuschlein) Nachreiner. Bob attended St. Lukes School in Plain, Wisconsin. On July 13, 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a Staff Sargent honorably discharged in 1955. He served during the Korean War maintaining electronics on B36 bombers. While in the service, he was stationed at Rapid City, South Dakota; El Paso, Texas and Guam.
Grace Marie Forsmo
MADISON – Grace M. Forsmo, age 78, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. She was born on Dec. 4, 1943, the daughter of Arley and Linda (Kemmer) Nesson. Grace graduated from Middleton High School in 1961 and later married Gordon C. Forsmo on May 15, 1965. Grace was...
Wanda Dorothy Farris
Wanda Dorothy Farris, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022, surrounded by her family at the home she lived in for over 60 years. Wanda was born on January 24, 1932, to Walter and Francis Kathryn (Krajco) Dzikowich in Cudahy, WI. She lived a very fulfilling 90 years young, which was written on her birthday cake at her surprise birthday party this past summer.
Donna Jean Ivey Reeson
Donna Jean Ivey Reeson, age 85, of Ridgeway passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her children on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born on January 30, 1937 in Dodgeville, WI and grew up in rural Ridgeway. She attended Weier Country School and graduated from Dodgeville High School. She was a member of the Barneveld Lutheran Church, was a founding member of Iowa County Teamsters and Riders, and she loved to dance. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends, especially “The Misfits” and was an avid card player, participating in a local card club until her death. Her annual four-generation lefse-making extravaganza was one of her greatest joys.
