CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday weekend, and the active case counts are as low as they've been since early May. Meanwhile, the state's elderly population — which typically has been the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID — is responsible for a wide swath of the number of cases reported over the past seven days.

