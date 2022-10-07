Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Related
WVNews
West Virginia has no new COVID deaths; active case count under 1,000
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday weekend, and the active case counts are as low as they've been since early May. Meanwhile, the state's elderly population — which typically has been the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID — is responsible for a wide swath of the number of cases reported over the past seven days.
WVNews
Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified...
WVNews
Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
WVNews
COVID report
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday w…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses
Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice on DHHR IG who passes in 30th year with agency: 'A true public servant'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Harrison County native who served the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for decades, including most recently as inspector general, was remembered Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice. “Condolences go up to a great lady that worked as our inspector general in...
WVNews
WVa gov proposes eliminating personal property vehicle tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will propose legislation that would eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles. The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month.
WVNews
$44M in fed funding will help fight opioid epidemic in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than $44 million in federal funding is coming to West Virginia to help in continuing efforts to deal with the opioid crisis. The funding was announced Tuesday by West Virginia's U.S. senators, Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito. Funding comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration through its State Opioid Response grant program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
West Virginia HEPC considering new laws after Ohio Valley University transcript fiasco
CHARLESTON – West Virginia’s regulator of public colleges and universities is considering possible legislation that would help protect transcripts in the wake of the new-defunct Ohio Valley University’s issues providing transcripts. Members of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission met Tuesday morning in Charleston for its...
WVNews
MSP investigate property damage hit and run
McHENRY — The Maryland State Poice McHenry Barrack is investigating a hit and run that occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The incident caused property damage at a residential address along Mosser Road. The suspect vehicle is a Jeep Renegade, slate blue pearl in color, with damage to the right side of the Jeep.
Comments / 0