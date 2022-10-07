ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WVNews

West Virginia has no new COVID deaths; active case count under 1,000

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday weekend, and the active case counts are as low as they've been since early May. Meanwhile, the state's elderly population — which typically has been the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID — is responsible for a wide swath of the number of cases reported over the past seven days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified...
UTICA, NY
WVNews

Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNews

COVID report

PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses

Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.
WISCONSIN STATE
WVNews

WVa gov proposes eliminating personal property vehicle tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will propose legislation that would eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles. The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month.
POLITICS
WVNews

$44M in fed funding will help fight opioid epidemic in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than $44 million in federal funding is coming to West Virginia to help in continuing efforts to deal with the opioid crisis. The funding was announced Tuesday by West Virginia's U.S. senators, Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito. Funding comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration through its State Opioid Response grant program.
HEALTH
WVNews

MSP investigate property damage hit and run

McHENRY — The Maryland State Poice McHenry Barrack is investigating a hit and run that occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The incident caused property damage at a residential address along Mosser Road. The suspect vehicle is a Jeep Renegade, slate blue pearl in color, with damage to the right side of the Jeep.
MCHENRY, MD

