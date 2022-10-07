WSU (4-2, 1-2 in Pac-12) needed to play a near-perfect game if they wanted to come away with the upset over USC (6-0, 4-0). Unfortunately, the Cougs shot themselves in the foot one too many times in this one. USC took advantage of WSU’s mental lapses and poorly timed penalties. WSU led the Trojans 14-10 early on, but a drive littered with WSU defensive penalties helped USC take a 17-14 lead into the half and shutout WSU from there.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO