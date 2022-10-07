Read full article on original website
Related
cougcenter.com
WSU sweeps OSU to complete perfect weekend
The Washington State Cougars continued their Oregon weekend by hosting the Beavers of Oregon State University on Sunday. The Cougs won in a three-set sweep 25-14, 25-11, 25-19. The Cougs extended their streak of beating unranked teams to 11 in a row. Set 1. After dropping the first point by...
cougcenter.com
The Monday After: Frustrated, for the first time
In the wake of Saturday night’s 30-16 loss to USC, even Washington State head coach Jake Dickert — who is about as “we’ve just got to take care of ourselves” as coaches come — couldn’t hide his contempt for the officiating. If all...
cougcenter.com
Stanford 2, WSU 1: Cougs can’t pull off upset
For the second time this week, the Washington State soccer team lost a game. On Sunday in Palo Alto, the No. 21 Cougars dropped their top-25 matchup with 14th ranked Stanford, 2-1. They also dropped their matchup with California on Thursday by the same score. After five matches for everyone...
cougcenter.com
WSU loses in final trip to USC, 30-14
WSU (4-2, 1-2 in Pac-12) needed to play a near-perfect game if they wanted to come away with the upset over USC (6-0, 4-0). Unfortunately, the Cougs shot themselves in the foot one too many times in this one. USC took advantage of WSU’s mental lapses and poorly timed penalties. WSU led the Trojans 14-10 early on, but a drive littered with WSU defensive penalties helped USC take a 17-14 lead into the half and shutout WSU from there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cougcenter.com
WSU volleyball upsets ranked Oregon
What a night Friday night was for the Washington State volleyball team. The Cougs came back after being down 2-1 to win the fourth and fifth sets to beat the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (22-25, 28-26, 13-25, 25-18, 15-9). That’s right, it was Duck hunting season on the Palouse once more this fall.
cougcenter.com
WSU Volleyball
Its been a tough road for Greeny and her staff to turn the WSU volleyball program around but they've done it. For the team's first 20 win season in 7 years and their first NCAA Tournament birth in that same span, Jen Greeny was named the Pac-12 Volleyball Coach of the Year. The Cougs open tournament play Thursday against Marquette in Madison, Wisconsin.
cougcenter.com
Jaylen Jenkins named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Washington State freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday. Jenkins earned this award following his performance in the Cougars 30-14 loss at #6 USC this past weekend. Jenkins finished with 13 carries for 134 yards with a long of 41 yards. He also...
Comments / 0