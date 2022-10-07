Read full article on original website
City joins state in enforcement of illegal concrete pour at North Shore beachfront property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The city has now joined the state in threatening severe penalties over an illegal concrete pour on Ke Nui Beach. On a coastline already marred by illegal erosion barriers — the concrete and rebar reinforcement of this house owned by Josh Van Emmerik created a new level of outrage for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Three workers with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) suffered electrical burn injuries following an incident in the area of Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street, Tuesday morning. According to a HECO spokesperson, the men were working on an underground power line when an “arc flash” occurred, injuring the workers....
Major rail construction project set to begin in Kalihi could take years to complete
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bustling stretch of Kalihi is about to get even busier as a major construction project for the rail will soon get underway along Dillingham Boulevard. The rail authority said it is now allowing the construction company Nan Incorporated to begin work. They’re expected to start before...
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After decades of erosion, the city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nation’s top ranked beaches. Last week, two trees fell into the waters of Kailua Beach. “It’s fairly unbelievable how much beach we’ve lost and how much damage has been done,” said...
Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
Construction begins on pedestrian crossing beacons in Kalihi area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Happening today, the City and County of Honolulu will begin construction of a pedestrian crossing beacon in Kalihi. The construction began at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of King Street and Richard Lane. Drivers can expect lane closures on King Street, where one lane will be closed in each direction of travel, nearest the median.
Rare plant thought to be extinct discovered on Kamehameha Schools land on Hawaiʻi Island
A small population of Delissea argutidentata, a plant thought to be extinct in the wild, was discovered in a crater on Kamehameha Schools land in a remote section of ma uka Kona on Hawai‘i Island. The discovery was announced today by Kamehameha Schools, the State of Hawaiʻi Department of...
The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview: Honolulu Community Services Director Anton Krucky
Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board spoke Tuesday with Anton Krucky, the third director of the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services under Mayor Rick Blangiardi. This interview has been edited for length and clarity and for stories. Krucky began with an overview of his department, which has five divisions.
EMS: 3 people in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said three people are in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street. Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and 56-year-old. EMS said the three men all suffered first and second degree burns. The...
Hawaii sees dramatic increase in fentanyl-related overdoses reported in September
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. Meanwhile, Department of Health data shows fentanyl-related overdoses are happening on every major island in the state. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crews used to be able...
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of Red Hill contamination
It's been one year since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak from the Navy's Red Hill Storage Facility that contaminated water in parts of Oahu. People came out to a gather to remember his efforts and speak out against the contamination. Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of...
Lack Of Shelter Space Poses A Challenge For Oahu’s Newest Homeless Program
As a city program that helps homeless people approaches its one-year mark, it has faced obstacles including a lack of shelter space and psychiatrists. But the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program has taken 30 people off the streets and that’s a successful start, its director says. The CORE...
Wahiawa fire under control, road now open
Kaukonahua Road is blocked in both directions near Wilikina Drive due to a fire in North Shore, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii. Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing...
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center
Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
Is Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters ‘Unbeatable’?
Eight years after his first campaign for Honolulu City Council, Chair Tommy Waters is running with an incumbency advantage. He lost his first attempt in 2014 and narrowly won the second after a special election rematch in 2019, assuming the leadership position in the nine-member council in 2020. This year, Waters faces a single opponent who is best known locally for his vocal opposition to mask mandates in schools.
Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven
A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
