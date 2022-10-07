ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Construction begins on pedestrian crossing beacons in Kalihi area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Happening today, the City and County of Honolulu will begin construction of a pedestrian crossing beacon in Kalihi. The construction began at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of King Street and Richard Lane. Drivers can expect lane closures on King Street, where one lane will be closed in each direction of travel, nearest the median.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: 3 people in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said three people are in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street. Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and 56-year-old. EMS said the three men all suffered first and second degree burns. The...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
KITV.com

Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii. Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center

Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
PEARL CITY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Is Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters ‘Unbeatable’?

Eight years after his first campaign for Honolulu City Council, Chair Tommy Waters is running with an incumbency advantage. He lost his first attempt in 2014 and narrowly won the second after a special election rematch in 2019, assuming the leadership position in the nine-member council in 2020. This year, Waters faces a single opponent who is best known locally for his vocal opposition to mask mandates in schools.
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
HONOLULU, HI

