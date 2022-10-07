ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Pauley
Person
George Clooney
Person
Julia Roberts
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Celebrity News#Friendship#Cbs
RadarOnline

Willie Nelson’s Sad Suicide Confession Sparks Concern From Pals Who Fear ‘He Could Be Driving Himself To The Edge’

Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

337K+
Followers
54K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy