Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally. Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room. "That includes the bathroom," she...
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
Shania Twain revealed that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey took an awkward turn over the topic of religion. During an appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast hosted by Jennie and Lennie Ware, the 57-year-old Canada-born country singer recalled that one of her "most memorable dinners" had been with the 68-year-old talk show icon.
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Watch: Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech have a bundle of joy on the way. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with husband Ben—and the little one's arrival is fast approaching. "Ben and I feel so...
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Sylvester Stallone has shared a photograph of himself holding hands with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, just weeks after she filed for divorce. Taking to Instagram on Monday (19 September), the Rocky actor posted a photograph of the pair ‘s backs as they walked across a green field. Stallone was...
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
As she continues to grieve the loss of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has a solid support system to lean on — with none more supportive than her husband. Judd, 58, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her special bond with Cactus Moser, 65, whom she married in 2012 after decades of friendship.
