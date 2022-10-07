Millions of Californians receiving inflation relief payments starting today

Over 20 million Californians will receive 'Middle Class Tax Refunds' also known as inflation relief payments.

It's all in an effort to combat inflation and rising gas prices.

When it comes to receiving financial assistance, Andrew Tran from Indio says, "Anything counts, I just see the gas prices rising every week and I know it's a lot, especially for other families as well, who also have dependents."

Couples filing jointly can receive payments between $200 to $1,050. While single filers can receive payments between $200 to $700.

You can find how much you may eligible in inflation relief here .

Payments are determined on income, tax-filing status and whether or not someone has dependents.

Payments are intended to assist families with everyday living expenses.

Tran tells me where he's seen a significant spike in prices.

"I've noticed that especially with groceries," says Tran.

Payments will be issued starting Friday all through January 2023 with the majority of payments rolling out in the next two months.

Tax filers can expect to receive inflation payments either through direct deposit or through a debit card depending on how they filed their 2020 California tax return.

You can find more details on when you'll receive your payment here .

Payments will be issued regardless of immigration status.

