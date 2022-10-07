BAN Behavior: Footage Leaks Of Draymond Green Cold-Cocking Teammate Jordan Poole At Warriors Practice

It’s one thing to read about it, another to see it…

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on an ugly incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green was said to have gotten violent with Poole during a heated practice that saw the polarizing baller punch Poole in the face.

Well, word didn’t exactly do the actual incident justice. The folks at TMZ acquired a copy of the security camera footage from practice that shows the punch in gory detail. Suffice to say, this could have gone VERY badly and whatever “disciplinary action” the Warriors were planning needs to be doubled…

Not for nothing, this is assault. Draymond should be legitimately be charged with a crime but the San Francisco Police Department has said that they aren’t investigating the punch and they have nothing to do with the consequences.

General Manager Bob Myers played coy when addressing the fight publicly saying:

These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don’t condone it, but it happens.” He goes on to say, “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room … as far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

Meanwhile, pro athletes in various sports are responding to the video and the general sentiment seems to be shock and “Jordan Poole is better than me”.

Says Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson:

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young also chimed in suggesting that Draymond must be trying to leave the Warriors acting like that:

All we know is, if Draymond is allowed to get away with this with a slap on the wrist, the Warriors have no spine and his BAN behavior will continue to get worse.