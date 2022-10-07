ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool named as UK host city

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

Liverpool has been named as the UK's host city for Eurovision 2023, which will be held on 13 May next year.

After it was announced last month that the international music competition would be held in either Glasgow or Liverpool, Eurovision fans in both cities have been waiting in excited anticipation.

The revelation was made during a live broadcast on BBC's The One Show by Graham Norton on Friday, 7 October.

While Ukraine was the winner of last year's competition, it was decided it would not be safe to hold the event there due to Russia's invasion of the country.

Graham Norton
