Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’

According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Doomsday scenario: Simulation reveals nuclear war with Russia would cause 90 million casualties

It is predicted that over 90 million people would be dead or injured in a war between the United States and Russia, Princeton University researchers discovered. Researchers at the Princeton Program on Science and Global Security created a simulated war using realistic nuclear weapons positions, targets, and fatality estimates to show the consequences that a nuclear war could have on both countries and the world, according to the project’s website.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia's Nuclear 'Satan 2' Missile Compared to U.S. Minuteman

Russia's "Satan 2" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is said by its manufacturer to be unparalleled worldwide, though experts believe the threat of its use might exceed the power of the weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to the West this week, implying he would use his weapons...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russian mega-sub with ‘apocalypse’ Poseidon torpedo SPOTTED in chilling satellite pics amid nuclear test-fire fears

SATELLITES have spotted Russia's massive mega submarine which is believed to be armed with Vladimir Putin's new "weapon of the apocalypse" drone nuclear torpedos. Nato reportedly issued a warning as they lost track of the Belgorod - a 604ft, 30,000 ton, nuclear powered submarine - as fears loom Vlad could detonate a nuke in a show of force to the West over Ukraine.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Exhausted Russia Awakening to Putin's Flaws—British Intel Chief

People in Russia are noticing how Vladimir Putin has "misjudged" his invasion of Ukraine, a U.K. intelligence chief will say on Tuesday. Jeremy Fleming, director of the British GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) intelligence agency, is to say he believed the mobilization, which has caused an exodus of hundreds of thousands, was part of a picture of the Russian president's "flawed" decision-making.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia's Ukraine Offensive 'Absolutely Senseless': Ex-Military Leader

Russia's continued actions in Ukraine have been deemed "senseless" by a former Russian military leader. Called a "far-right nationalist" by outlets like The Guardian, Igor Girkin previously served in the Russian military as a Federal Security Service officer, playing a part in the operations that led to the annexation of Crimea. He also later served as the de facto leader for separatist forces in the Donbas, a contested breakaway region of Eastern Ukraine that became the focal point of the 2022 invasion. He ultimately departed office after Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over the region.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Western Air Defense Systems Have Limited Effect on Putin's Mass Strikes

The mass strikes unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin early Monday have spotlighted a gap in Ukraine's defense system, raising the pressure on Western allies to quickly deliver more advanced military technology. But those efforts may run up against their own limitations when it comes to helping Ukraine defend itself against Moscow.
MILITARY
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
WORLD
