Russia's continued actions in Ukraine have been deemed "senseless" by a former Russian military leader. Called a "far-right nationalist" by outlets like The Guardian, Igor Girkin previously served in the Russian military as a Federal Security Service officer, playing a part in the operations that led to the annexation of Crimea. He also later served as the de facto leader for separatist forces in the Donbas, a contested breakaway region of Eastern Ukraine that became the focal point of the 2022 invasion. He ultimately departed office after Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over the region.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO