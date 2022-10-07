ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

What Oklahoma’s Offense Could Look Like Against Texas With 4 Different Quarterbacks

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ww8UA_0iQNQm5k00

The annual OU-Texas game always brings some level of intrigue to the State Fair of Texas.

Some years, it’s Big 12 supremacy. Other years, it’s good ol’ fashioned bragging rights.

This year’s edition will also be about how many healthy quarterbacks are able to suit up for their respective teams.

One-half of the puzzle appears to be firmly in place. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will reportedly start for the Longhorns after suffering an injury that knocked him out of their Sept. 10 game against Alabama.

As for the Sooners, nothing is set – or even reportedly set – in stone (as of this writing, anyway).

Mum was the word for OU head coach Brent Venables during Tuesday’s media availability. The Sooners suffered what seemed like an untold number of injuries against TCU, ranging from guys getting nicked up and returning to TBD.

Some Sooner fans have kept a close eye on the team’s Twitter account. The account released a 16-second “hype video” Wednesday night that I guarantee did not hype a lot of people up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjwYZ_0iQNQm5k00

All the video had devotees do, including curious non-Sooner fans like myself, is press their noses on their phone or laptop screens to see who was throwing a football around during OU’s indoor practice.

My verdict: Anyone’s guess is as good as mine, and I have none.

While we wait on Venables’ verdict for Saturday, let’s build cases for four quarterbacks who may see time in Saturday’s game against the Longhorns.

Case No. 1: General Booty

You’re probably thinking, “Four cases for four quarterbacks? Didn’t Venables say three quarterbacks were taking practice reps this week?”

You are correct. What remains unclear is which of three took reps during practice and will be available for the Texas game. Hence the four cases.

This is why General Booty is on this list. Booty comes from a long line of Division I athletes in his family. His dad, Abram, played wide receiver at LSU. An uncle, Josh, quarterbacked at LSU. The most notable uncle, John David, quarterbacked USC to back-to-back Rose Bowl victories in the 2000s.

General has a pedigree all his own. After transferring from a high school in California to Allen High School in the DFW Metroplex (a.k.a. the largest public high school in the largest state), Booty led Allen to a third-round playoff run in the Texas state playoffs in 2020 (The Allen Eagles were upset by Euless Trinity).

He didn’t get much fanfare from high major recruiters, so he opted to play junior college ball at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas before joining OU earlier this year.

He had an up-and-down season in Tyler. There’s a 528-yard and eight touchdown passing game against Navarro Junior College in it but mixed in are two losses to New Mexico Military. Booty combined to throw one touchdown pass and five interceptions in those losses.

Booty would bring a gunslinger’s game if he were to play, but how trigger-happy would he be with: a. one week’s worth of practice and b. playing in the Metroplex again in front of family in what would undoubtedly be the biggest game of his life?

Maybe we should opt for optimism, like News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has decided to do.

Case No. 2: Nick Evers

Let’s stay in DFW but take the Central Expressway south, the George Bush Turnpike west and head up Interstate 35 for a bit.

True freshman quarterback Nick Evers might be the most intriguing possibility for Saturday. He was a consensus four-star recruit from Flower Mound High School and an original commit to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators. However, with Florida no longer employing Mullen, the new Sooner staff swooped in and was able to get Evers to commit to OU last December.

Nick’s dad, Derrick, described his son in a Sept. 2021 interview as the “consummate late-bloomer” when Nick was coming up at the quarterback position. His time finally arrived as a junior when he threw 21 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

His high school head coach said Evers can’t make every throw, but he made sure to note Evers’ timing and accuracy on throws. Throwing accuracy would certainly be a welcome change to what the Sooners have seen so far at the quarterback position.

If you’d like the fires stoked a little more in Evers’ favor, Venables said Tuesday that he is bullish on Evers’ development thus far.

“We saw all that potential – throwing, running, decision-making – really come to fruition over the last several weeks,” Venables said.

A start against Texas would also be a nice birthday present.

Case No. 3: Davis Beville

When Dillon Gabriel went down last week, Davis Beville stepped in for the rest of the game. But it isn’t the first time he’s had to do something like that in his career.

After Kenny Pickett opted out and backup Nick Patti suffered a broken collarbone, Pittsburgh brought Beville on to the field during last season’s Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

He showed some gumption in that game, going 14-for-18 passing for 149 yards, one touchdown and one interception while also getting sacked five times.

Since his transfer to Oklahoma, it has been a bumpier ride for Beville. Venables took the starters out in the second half of the Nebraska win last month, which meant fans were going to get their best look at Beville of the season.

Completing two-for-two passes for 14 yards isn’t much to glean from his abilities as a passer, but most fans likely remember him fumbling a handoff to a running back for the Sooners’ first turnover of the season.

When he entered the game against TCU, the offense stalled even worse than before. To be fair to him, that could have been a result of the huge deficit and the mounting injuries.

Both Beville and Gabriel completed seven of 16 passes against the Horned Frogs, but Beville only managed 50 yards to Gabriel’s 126.

What Beville has going for him so far is the coaching staff’s confidence as the backup and a sturdy 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame.

Are the fans just as confident in him if he is QB1 on Saturday morning? I’d be guessing, but I’d guess not.

Case No. 4: Dillon Gabriel

If he weren’t injured, Dillon Gabriel already being the starter is a good enough case to start against Texas. Booty, Evers and Beville are all differing versions of unproven.

As has been noted in this space following the Nebraska and Kansas State games, some of Gabriel’s passes aren’t simply incomplete; they are wildly inaccurate.

Thankfully, college football analyst and former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III broke Gabriel’s throwing and posturing issues down perfectly during the TCU game.

“You want to be standing tall with a slight bend in your legs. Because then, when you make those throws, you’re from a consistent plane,” Griffin said during the first half. “It’s like golf. If you keep your shoulders down in golf, you’re gonna (sic) to be able to swing right through when you go back. By him (Gabriel) having his feet so far out, it’s going to make his hips have to activate and go too far.”

After Gabriel later found tight end Brayden Willis on a 78-yard play that was nearly a touchdown, Griffin discussed what was different about Gabriel’s mechanics.

“You know why Dillon Gabriel hit him (Willis) in stride right there? Aside from the fact that he was wide open!” Griffin said. “His feet were underneath him.”

Whenever Gabriel returns to the field in hopefully better physical and mental shape, he can improve on these good habits, take the next step as a pocket quarterback and help save the Sooner season from further destruction.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
California State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Larry Lease

Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates Oklahoma

Texas manhandled Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown.Dave Adamson/Unsplash. Quinn Ewers returned to Texas' lineup on Saturday and handed Oklahoma a lopsided shutout, 49-0 in their first meeting since 1998. Longhorns' Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Fox 4 reports the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Fox 4 reports that tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had two touchdown catches.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Evers
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Dan Mullen
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Kansas State#American Football#Sooners#Tcu
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy