Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Three injured in Renville County collision Monday morning
Three people were injured in a Renville County collision Monday morning. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 10, at 6:58 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Renville County Roads 11 and 21, about three miles northeast of Renville.
myklgr.com
None injured in Redwood County pickup/semi collision Tuesday
No one was injured in a pickup / semi-truck collision in Redwood County Tuesday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 11, Dennis Kahnke, age 82, of Redwood Falls, driving a Ram 2500 pickup eastbound on Highway 68, following a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck being driven by John Fleischhacker, age 59, of Richmond.
myklgr.com
Three area women injured in Brown County collision Monday
Three southwestern Minnesota women were injured when their vehicles collided in Brown County Monday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 10, Samantha Ann Matter, age 18, of Sanborn, was driving a 2013 Ford Edge eastbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Brown County Road 16, Matter’s Ford was rear-ended from an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo being driven by Kya Maria Diaz, age 23, of Darfur.
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30. Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
willmarradio.com
Missing woman found
(Willmar, MN) -- A woman is missing following a mysterious crash in Kandiyohi County has been located. Police found a car belonging to Jennie Marie Lahr crashed near Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 49-year-old was driving, but her car was unoccupied and she was nowhere to be found. But this morning the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department posted that Lahr has been found and they thank everyone who helped. No other details have been released.
willmarradio.com
Garbage truck driver charged after fatal crash near Raymond
(Willmar MN-) Prosecutors say the driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash this summer was distracted by a tablet computer. The criminal complaint says 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with a minivan driven by 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez, killing her. The crash occurred July 26th at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving. He has a court date set for November 2nd.
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knuj.net
JUVENILE FEMALE SUFFERS LIFE THREATENING INJURIES IN MARTIN COUNTY CRASH
The state patrol was called to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 15 in Martin County. The crash happened around 10:05 pm when a semi driven by David Zellmer of Fairmont and a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile female collided as the semi attempted to turn into a driveway. Zellmer wasn’t hurt but the juvenile driver from Trimont was taken to Fairmont hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, another juvenile female was taken to Fairmont hospital with what are described as life threatening injuries.
Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash
The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week. Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path. "It is with...
myklgr.com
Red Cross updates guidelines, making more people eligible to donate in SW MN
The American Red Cross has updated its guidelines, making more people eligible to donate. People who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland, or France, and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease – related to mad cow disease – are now invited to give blood to help save lives.
Driver dies after crashing into semi-tractor that tipped over into his path
A driver was killed when he collided with a semi-tractor that had tipped over into his path. The collision happened on Hwy. 212 in Glencoe Township, in Mcleod County, just after 4 a.m. Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi-tractor driver was eastbound on Hwy. 212 when he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
New Prague Times
Car crashes into Casey’s
A vehicle crashed into the Casey’s General Store building in Montgomery around 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, October 5. According to the incident report, the Montgomery Police were alerted to the incident at 8:08 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to the scene. To see more on this story pick...
Unusual File: Why SE Minnesota School Had No Homecoming King
Exactly two hours West of Rochester, Minnesota, is the city of Truman. Population? About 1,100. High school senior class size? 10. Number of seniors available for homecoming king? 0. There Was No Turman High School 2022 Homecoming King Candidate. As reported in a Truman Tribune story by Jennifer Brookens,. It...
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer; another accident injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Just days prior, on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
Woman dies from injuries in crash that killed her husband, another man
A third person has died from their injuries following a crash in Lake Lillian in late September. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that Gertrude Faber, 83, of Lake Lillian died on Sept. 27, three days after the crash that killed her husband, 86-year-old August Faber. A third...
Quick Country 96.5
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
willmarradio.com
Olson to turn Sibley State Park name change efforts statewide
(New London MN-) After The New London City Council Wednesday decided not to sign a letter supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park, former park naturalist Kelsey Olson says she will likely take her efforts statewide and to the Dakota community. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty. Olson says while the New London City Council rejection was somewhat of a setback, the group remains open to community discussion...
Comments / 0