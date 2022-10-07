Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
My Favorite Credit Card-Size MagSafe Charger for Your iPhone Is on Sale for $32
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. You don't always need to buy official Apple chargers. Plenty of third-party companies like Belkin, Anker and mophie create high-quality chargers for popular Apple products, like this 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe that can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. And they're usually less expensive than their Apple counterparts.
Gizmodo
Google's Trying to Turn Chromebooks Into (Cloud) Gaming Laptops
Google has big plans for ChromeOS beyond catering to students and those looking for an ultra-affordable computer. The company is priming ChromeOS to help fill the gaping hole that Stadia left behind, and it’s partnering with what used to be its cloud gaming competition to do it. Google’s latest...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Plus review: Bigger is better
It's clear that the iPhone 14 isn't the biggest annual update for Apple's flagship smartphone lineup. At least, that's the case for the standard, non-plus, non-Pro model. For fall 2022's releases, Apple decided to kill off the mini variant in the face of low sales. However, instead of leaving the gap in what's become the typical four-iPhone roster, Apple decided that bigger could really be better, and went from regular to large.
NFL・
CNET
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
The best fanless laptops in 2022
We maintain a list of some of the best laptops you can buy, and they're certainly excellent machines. But most of them have something in common: they're fast performers with fans that can speed up and create a ton of noise. That's what makes a fanless laptop so attractive. Take...
AOL Corp
The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including a bestselling luggage set for 45% off
You've probably heard that a second Amazon Prime Day called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be happening this Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. But did you know that Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day deals (that's right — early Prime Early Access Sale sales) every day leading up to that? Enjoy impressive discounts on a range of must-haves, including $25-off UGGs, a life-changing Tempur-Pedic pillow, a state-of-the-art Ultra HD Sony TV and more! Scroll down for all the Prime Day–worthy Amazon markdowns you can score today.
The Samsung Frame TV is nearly $300 off ahead of Black Friday during October Prime Day—but not for long
Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 is here, and it's time to snag a great deal on a great looking TV ahead of Black Friday.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple AirPods Pro are $79 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day October 2022—snag this deal today
Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for a $79 price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day October 2022—but don't wait, because this deal won't last.
The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day
Amazon's second Prime Day starts in two days. Get a head start on the savings by shopping early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more.
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Lightning Deals: Sales to Shop Now
We'll be updating the best short-lived lightning deals during the Prime Early Access 48-hour shopping event on Amazon. Let’s not beat around the bush – what you’re here to find are the latest and best lightning deals to buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access Event. During this 48-hour event, beginning on Oct. 11 and running through Oct. 12, we’ll be rounding up the most unique short-lived deals on Amazon (AMZN) . Lightning deals may be limited by time, or only have a certain number of products available in stock.
CNET
Best Buy's Flash 48-Hour Sale: 6 Great Tech Deals We Found
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale (also known as 2022's second Prime Day event) is here, running for 48 hours from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12. Don't have an Amazon Prime membership? There are plenty of anti-Prime Day sales happening concurrently, from Walmart's Rollbacks and More event to Target's Deal Days. And Best Buy's also got an alternative to second Prime Day, a 48-hour flash sale on select tech and home items with some major discounts of its own.
CNET
Echo, Fire Tablet, Fire TV and More Discounted by Up to 59% for Amazon Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale deals are in full swing already, including up to 59% off a bunch of its best hardware. Amazon recently hosted an event in which it announced a bunch of new devices like Fire TVs, the Kindle Scribe and more, but they are not yet available. If you're looking to get your hands on some Amazon devices like the Echo, Fire TV, Ring doorbell and more, now is your chance to save big.
Comments / 0