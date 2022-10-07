ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said in a social media post that he is feeling fine and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor Walsh will continue to isolate and work from home through the week. The mayor...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
LIVERPOOL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Euthanasia#Animal Control#Rabies In Animals
Syracuse.com

Syracuse radio host Ted Long shares sad update on wife’s health battle

Syracuse radio host Ted Long returned to 93Q (WNTQ-FM) on Tuesday morning to share a sad update on his wife’s ongoing health battle. Long first said he was overwhelmed with the response he received from listeners and the Central New York community after revealing last month that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant from a live donor. He and “Ted & Amy” co-host Amy Robbins thanked the “hundreds” of people who volunteered to get tested to be a potential donor with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial hospital in Rochester.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

SPD discusses fentanyl made to look like candy, gun violence, and pink police badges

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed fentanyl that looks like candy, gun violence, and the pink badges the officers are wearing this month. Watch the video...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Salmon fishing in full swing in Pulaski

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to turn it’s a sign winter is on the way, but for fishermen in Central New York, it is their favorite time of year. Every fall for the past three years Jack Lo Picollo and his friends Michael Booth and Simon Bochenski drive […]
PULASKI, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse man sentenced to nearly six years in prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 31-year-old man, Alex Carrasquillo-Rosado of Syracuse was sentenced to 70 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Carrasquillo-Rosado was sentenced for possessing with the intent to distribute six kilograms of cocaine from his car and home in November 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - As the Copenhagen Fire Department submits receipts to the village for expenses, the village is questioning some of them. The village says it’s another reason for its tough stance against the current department. But, the department says it’s following the rules. Village officials...
COPENHAGEN, NY

