Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said in a social media post that he is feeling fine and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor Walsh will continue to isolate and work from home through the week. The mayor...
Opioid overdose deaths in Onondaga County decline this year, but experts unsure why
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County saw a 30% decrease in opioid overdose deaths in the first six months of 2022, but experts say the drop doesn’t necessarily mean the drug epidemic is easing. The decline comes after opioid fatalities in the county hit a record high in 2021.
cnycentral.com
Fire departments launch app allowing public to share important info with first responders
MANLIUS, NY — The Manlius and Fayetteville Fire Departments have launched the use of a new app for neighbors to share information about their home and family with first responders in the event of an emergency. The app, called MyLocalSafety app, also known as MyLS, allows users to provide...
flackbroadcasting.com
Herkimer and Oneida Counties among those removed from New York State drought status
New York’s drought conditions have been updated, with several counties changing their status from a “watch” to “normal” conditions. The announcement comes from the office of the New York State DEC. Herkimer and Oneida Counties are included on this list. Much of the state has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
cnycentral.com
Jefferson County man facing charges after faking son's death for donations, NYS police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. — A 30-year-old Jefferson County man is facing felony charges after New York State Police say he faked the death of his son for donations. Troopers say Kaleb Stevens defrauded two people and received $1,500 in donations. According to troopers, Stevens told people that his 4-year-old...
Tearful wife of Clay deputy in murder-suicide in court; lawyer reveals injuries from husband’s rampage
Syracuse, NY -- The wife of an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy, who was shot in the face during her husband’s murder-suicide in February, appeared in court Tuesday as she faces charges of her own related to more than a half-million in thefts from sheriff’s office coffers. Karen...
Chronic school absence exploded nationally and in CNY, threatening a generation of students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In 2020-2021, nearly 20,000 students in Onondaga County were chronically absent. That means they missed at least 18 days of instruction. That’s three-and-a-half weeks of school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse radio host Ted Long shares sad update on wife’s health battle
Syracuse radio host Ted Long returned to 93Q (WNTQ-FM) on Tuesday morning to share a sad update on his wife’s ongoing health battle. Long first said he was overwhelmed with the response he received from listeners and the Central New York community after revealing last month that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant from a live donor. He and “Ted & Amy” co-host Amy Robbins thanked the “hundreds” of people who volunteered to get tested to be a potential donor with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial hospital in Rochester.
54 new businesses in Central New York include a marijuana dispensary, a swim team and vinyl car wrapping
New business listings continued to trend upward this week when 54 new business certificates were filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 3 through Oct. 7. The new businesses include a marijuana dispensary, a swim team and a vinyl car wrapping business.
Otsego County man found with stolen vehicle
Dylan Rulison, 21 of Johnstown, New York, was arrested after an investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office into a stolen vehicle.
cnycentral.com
SPD discusses fentanyl made to look like candy, gun violence, and pink police badges
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed fentanyl that looks like candy, gun violence, and the pink badges the officers are wearing this month. Watch the video...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salmon fishing in full swing in Pulaski
PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to turn it’s a sign winter is on the way, but for fishermen in Central New York, it is their favorite time of year. Every fall for the past three years Jack Lo Picollo and his friends Michael Booth and Simon Bochenski drive […]
Tractor-trailer on I-81 in CNY misses overpass, ends up on road below, troopers say
Homer, N.Y. — A trucker from Quebec, Canada, was traveling on Interstate 81 north in Homer, missed an overpass and ended up across the road below the overpass Saturday, troopers said. At 5:30 a.m. troopers arrived at Little York Lake Xing and found a tractor-trailer perpendicular across the road,...
Police Searching for the Second Suspect in Alleged Theft from Lowe’s in Utica
A several month-long investigation results in the arrest of an Oneida County man. Officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the Lowe's home improvement store located in North Utica, New York for an alleged theft. According to a written release from the UPD, when officers arrived "they...
Syracuse man sentenced to nearly six years in prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 31-year-old man, Alex Carrasquillo-Rosado of Syracuse was sentenced to 70 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Carrasquillo-Rosado was sentenced for possessing with the intent to distribute six kilograms of cocaine from his car and home in November 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. […]
localsyr.com
Baldwinsville superintendent’s email ‘disabled,’ ahead of special board meeting
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While it’s not clear what disciplinary action will take place at Monday’s emergency Board of Education meeting, it appears Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson is, at least, unable to access his district email address. His address is “disabled,” according to a computer-generated response to...
Otsego Co. man arrested for meth possession, vehicle violations
An Otsego County man was arrested in the Town of Morris on October 1st on numerous traffic and drug charges.
wwnytv.com
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - As the Copenhagen Fire Department submits receipts to the village for expenses, the village is questioning some of them. The village says it’s another reason for its tough stance against the current department. But, the department says it’s following the rules. Village officials...
NBC New York
NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops
The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say. Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in...
Comments / 0