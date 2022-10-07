Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Police: Warren County man charged after kitten’s gruesome death
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man is accused of brutally killing a kitten by smashing its skull on a table in full view of multiple witnesses. David Lee, 82, is the building manager at a Franklin apartment building on East 3rd Street, police say. Last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Seven sentenced in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Seven individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. William Zan Highfield
Fox 19
3-week-old boy admitted to ICU after being assaulted by father, sheriff says
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County infant has traumatic injuries across his body, and authorities say his father is to blame. Cameron Rush is charged with child endangerment and felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Sherriff Robert Leahy did not describe how...
WLWT 5
Jurors hear testimony about mistress, murder weapon and mortgage papers in quadruple murder trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — The second week of Gurpreet Singh's aggravated murder trial in Butler County began with more testimony from West Chester police officers. Sgt. Travis Oakes was the first to take the stand Monday. Prosecutors played video clips from his body camera where he is seen talking to Singh after Singh called 911, saying he found his family in their apartment bleeding.
Fox 19
911 calls released in deadly officer-involved shooting of homicide suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released several 911 calls that were made before Saturday’s deadly officer-involved shooting. Hamilton police say officers were called to the 1900 block of Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton around 7 p.m. for an altercation. Before they got to the...
Hamilton homicide suspect with gun killed by Ohio officers
Authorities in Ohio say a man who fled the scene of a shooting death was later shot and killed by police officers after he was confronted by them and produced a weapon.
CPD looking for woman who allegedly caused the death of her 2 babies
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Brook Hunter's baby died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier.
2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft
KETTERING — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering. Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. jut after midnight on Saturday. A Kettering officer was conducting...
miamivalleytoday.com
Jury finds man guilty
TROY – A jury found Michael O. Fowler, 49, of Dayton, guilty of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a two-day trial. The sentencing hearing will be held on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Fowler was charged following a report that...
Three arrested in Kettering after mail, weed found in car
The officer saw the car had expired registration and pulled the driver over.
Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
Fox 19
Death investigation underway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Hamilton. The Hamilton Police Department said officers were called around 12 p.m. to an area on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue. The Butler County Coroner’s Office arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. A neighbor told FOX19 NOW he heard someone...
Video: Middletown police seek theft suspects
Middletown police reported that the theft took place at a garage on Malvern Street.
Fox 19
Health issues, trauma linger for Tri-State man stung 20k by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local man still walks around with bee venom in his system months after he suffered 20,000 stings. Austin Bellamy is out of the hospital after the incident on Aug. 26. His recovery is ongoing. “It’s going to be anywhere from six months to a year...
Suspect leaves phone in shopping cart at crime scene: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Theft, Market Place Drive:. After loading a shopping cart with $2,500 in merchandise 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and pushing it out an emergency exit at Target two men were pursued by store employees. They left the cart in the parking lot and fled. Along with the merchandise police recovered a cell phone that they believe belongs to one of the suspects. An investigation to identify the phone owner is underway.
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody.
Fox 19
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national president of the Postal Police Officers Association says mail theft and check fraud is reaching epidemic-proportions. The Tri-State has seen its share, whether a check theft in Lockland or a master “arrow” key stolen in Covington or a forgery scheme busted in Madeira.
Police look for man accused of armed bank robbery in Upper Arlington
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Upper Arlington. Police said that on Aug. 8, the suspect went to Huntington Bank on Reed Road with a gun and robbed the business. He was described as a man […]
Teen injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pippin Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
