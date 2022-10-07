ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabina, OH

Fox 19

Police: Warren County man charged after kitten’s gruesome death

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man is accused of brutally killing a kitten by smashing its skull on a table in full view of multiple witnesses. David Lee, 82, is the building manager at a Franklin apartment building on East 3rd Street, police say. Last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Jurors hear testimony about mistress, murder weapon and mortgage papers in quadruple murder trial

HAMILTON, Ohio — The second week of Gurpreet Singh's aggravated murder trial in Butler County began with more testimony from West Chester police officers. Sgt. Travis Oakes was the first to take the stand Monday. Prosecutors played video clips from his body camera where he is seen talking to Singh after Singh called 911, saying he found his family in their apartment bleeding.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Sabina, OH
Washington State
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft

KETTERING — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering. Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. jut after midnight on Saturday. A Kettering officer was conducting...
KETTERING, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Jury finds man guilty

TROY – A jury found Michael O. Fowler, 49, of Dayton, guilty of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a two-day trial. The sentencing hearing will be held on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Fowler was charged following a report that...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Death investigation underway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Hamilton. The Hamilton Police Department said officers were called around 12 p.m. to an area on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue. The Butler County Coroner’s Office arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. A neighbor told FOX19 NOW he heard someone...
HAMILTON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Health issues, trauma linger for Tri-State man stung 20k by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local man still walks around with bee venom in his system months after he suffered 20,000 stings. Austin Bellamy is out of the hospital after the incident on Aug. 26. His recovery is ongoing. “It’s going to be anywhere from six months to a year...
RIPLEY, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect leaves phone in shopping cart at crime scene: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Theft, Market Place Drive:. After loading a shopping cart with $2,500 in merchandise 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and pushing it out an emergency exit at Target two men were pursued by store employees. They left the cart in the parking lot and fled. Along with the merchandise police recovered a cell phone that they believe belongs to one of the suspects. An investigation to identify the phone owner is underway.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH

