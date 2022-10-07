Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weisradio.com
Esther Marie Richardson
Esther Marie Richardson, age 58 of Cedar Bluff, passed away on October 4, 2022. A memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Unity Cemetery, County Road 82, in Cedar Bluff. Cremation Services of East Alabama. 733 White Plains Rd, Anniston, AL 36207.
weisradio.com
Mr. Billy Wayne Abernathy
Billy Wayne Abernathy age 83 of Sand Rock passed away Sunday October 9th at Riverview Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Survivors include daughters, Carrie (Juan) Cortes and Carla (Duff) Woodward; brother, Gwen (Carolyn) Abernathy; sister, Dener Slayton;...
‘Someone could get killed’: Fort Payne residents concerned about dangerous corner
The mayor of Fort Payne says that the corner of Highway 11 and Airport Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
weisradio.com
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walkercountyga.gov
Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet
LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
allongeorgia.com
Wings Over North Georgia Air Show Lands This Weekend In Rome, GA
Attendees will have the first ever opportunity to witness the launch of this new side by side slalom-style competition racing program as WONG hosts the first-time air racing event in front of an air show audience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHXSIZb6R4s. Featuring the U.S. Air Force A-10 and QYON S-211 Jet Demo Teams along...
wbhfradio.org
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
VIDEO: Bobby Brooks statement to Polk County GOP
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us The post VIDEO: Bobby Brooks statement to Polk County GOP appeared first on Polk Today.
RELATED PEOPLE
VIDEO: Mike Sullivan speaks to the Polk County GOP
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us The post VIDEO: Mike Sullivan speaks to the Polk County GOP appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff’s Bucky Leek Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Congratulations to Alabama ONE’s Player of the Week, Alexander Leek from Cedar Bluff! Alexander had 8 tackles, 9 rushes for 18 yards, and 1 reception for 6 yards in Cedar Bluff’s game against Valley Head on September 30, 2022.
weisradio.com
Coach and Teacher Garret Crane to Speak at Wednesday’s Cherokee County Fields of Faith Event
Announcement from DeKalb/Cherokee Fellowship of Christian Athletes:. Introducing out Cherokee County Fields of Faith Coach Speaker: Garrett Crane!. Coach Crane is the head softball coach at Cedar Bluff High school where he also coaches football! We are EXTREMELY excited to hear from Coach Crane and WE WANT YOU to join us THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT at Cherokee County High School for Fields of Faith!!!
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police Investigate Fatal Wreck involving Motorcycle
According to the Gordon Gazette, investigators with the Calhoun Police Department are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that occurred last Friday on West Line Street around the City of Calhoun utility building. Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Brian Randall of Gordon County, died from his injuries.
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
weisradio.com
Tickets on Sale for CCHS Class of ’82 40th Reunion – Deadline to Purchase is Saturday, October 15th
CHEROKEE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL – CLASS OF 1982 40TH YEAR REUNION. 256-458-3554. Please leave a message & phone number. Tickets must be purchased before Saturday, 10/15/22 for dinner.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing several thousand dollars worth of items
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County Sheriff’s have arrested a Gadsden man in relation to a burglary and theft of property around the beginning of the month. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Jonathon Winfrey, 29, of Gadsden was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. The burglary allegedly occurred at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Mentone’s 2022 Colorfest Set for New Location this Weekend
Colorfest is an annual festival presented by the Mentone Area Preservation Association (MAPA) featuring hand-made arts & crafts booths, festival food, live music, kids activities, a scarecrow contest, and a costumed pet parade. We are excited about our new location in 2022 at Moon Lake Village in Mentone, Alabama!
weisradio.com
Big Yard Sale – October 8th and 9th
Big yard sale set for Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th, from 8am until? at 9520 AL Highway 9 N in Cedar Bluff (across from Victory Baptist Church). This is the first yard sale of the season. There’s lot’s of good stuff, too much to list. Come out for some really good bargains.
GALLERY: 2022 Rockmart Homecoming Court Ceremony
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us The post GALLERY: 2022 Rockmart Homecoming Court Ceremony appeared first on Polk Today.
Comments / 0