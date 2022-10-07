ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The One and Only
4d ago

The Queensbridge housing project has always been a producer of criminals. I guarantee if it is dismantled and the residents sent outside of NYC, crime will drop tremendously.

RedRose
4d ago

And these are grown women..Nothing better to do with their lives besides robbing and beating up people?! Pathetic

Vinnie Mystery
4d ago

Hmmmmm guess they thought they was in those Green Screen video games behind the scenes and thought they wasn't going to get caught....WRONG !! THINK AGAIN DINGLEBELLS 🙄🤣🤣

fox5ny.com

Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested

NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
fox5ny.com

Girl shot to death in Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building late Monday evening. Police responded to a 911 call inside 790 Eldert lane in East New York. They found Raelynn Cameron of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.
CBS New York

Subway rider hit in head with pair of scissors

NEW YORK - Police say a woman was attacked with a pair of scissors overnight on the subway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police said someone threw the scissors at the woman, hitting her in the head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect ran off. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
#Subway#Nypd#Green Goblin#Violent Crime#Fox 5 News
PIX11

Man killed by truck was pickpocketed after the deadly incident: sources

Editor’s note: Police sources initially told PIX11 that the victim’s wallet was stolen. They later said he was pickpocketed but it was unclear what the suspect took. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who was fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday. […]
PIX11

Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
fox5ny.com

Counterfeiting operation busted

Knockoff designer items from Gucci to Louis Vitton, Chanel and Prada fill boxes now stacked inside an impound facility. Authorities confiscated the items from Linny's Boutique in Plainview.
insideedition.com

Caught on Camera: Police Say Pair of Thieves Steal $50,000 in Cash & Jewelry From NYC Home

The NYPD says that a pair of crooks broke into a home in Queens, New York City with an agenda. Police say the two got in by smashing a rear sliding door. When it was all said and done, police say the two men made off with more than $50,000 worth of cash and jewelry. Now cops are looking for the suspects and need your help finding them. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
Shore News Network

17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male subject 14 murder after being caught trying to jump a turnstile at a Brooklyn subway station. Xavier Lowe, a Bronx resident, was wanted for a deadly September gunpoint robbery-murder in the Bronx. Police said Lowe was captured after trying to hop a turnstile at the Grant Avenue subway station on Friday around 6:11 p.m. After his arrest, New York City Police Department connected him with the September 24th murder. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, and robbery. According to a police spokesperson, he The post 17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile appeared first on Shore News Network.
