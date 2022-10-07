Read full article on original website
The One and Only
4d ago
The Queensbridge housing project has always been a producer of criminals. I guarantee if it is dismantled and the residents sent outside of NYC, crime will drop tremendously.
RedRose
4d ago
And these are grown women..Nothing better to do with their lives besides robbing and beating up people?! Pathetic
Vinnie Mystery
4d ago
Hmmmmm guess they thought they was in those Green Screen video games behind the scenes and thought they wasn't going to get caught....WRONG !! THINK AGAIN DINGLEBELLS 🙄🤣🤣
fox5ny.com
Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested
NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
police1.com
Suspect surrenders in NYC subway attack by group of women in neon green jumpers
NEW YORK — A suspect has surrendered to face charges for a bizarre caught-on-video attack on two teens aboard a Manhattan subway train by a group of women in neon green jumpers, police said Tuesday. Miriam “Sisse” Issouf, 26, turned herself in Monday, accompanied by her attorney. Cops charged...
Teenager shot in the head outside Brooklyn deli
A 19-year-old man shot in the head outside a deli in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooter gunned down the teenager outside the 77 Mini Market on M Street near Utica Avenue in Flatlands around 2:50 p.m.
fox5ny.com
Girl shot to death in Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building late Monday evening. Police responded to a 911 call inside 790 Eldert lane in East New York. They found Raelynn Cameron of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
Eyewitness News sees first-hand how NYC sheriffs are cracking down on ghost cars
The New York City Sheriff's Office is cracking down on ghost cars - cars with fake plates, fake paper plates and cars that are unregistered or uninsured.
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
Subway rider hit in head with pair of scissors
NEW YORK - Police say a woman was attacked with a pair of scissors overnight on the subway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police said someone threw the scissors at the woman, hitting her in the head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect ran off. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man killed by truck was pickpocketed after the deadly incident: sources
Editor’s note: Police sources initially told PIX11 that the victim’s wallet was stolen. They later said he was pickpocketed but it was unclear what the suspect took. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who was fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday. […]
Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery
Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.
Teenage girl found fatally shot in apartment building in Brooklyn
Her family is struggling to understand how her life was so violently cut short -- just shy of her 18th birthday.
Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
NBC New York
Rider Stabbed to Death on MTA Bus, Marking 3rd NYC Killing in Transit in 10 Days
A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx late Sunday after getting into an argument with a woman and another passenger, authorities say, the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the city's transit system. Police say the victim, identified as Lamont Barkley...
Teen assaulted, stabbed by group of men in targeted attack at Manhattan subway station
A 17-year-old was assaulted and stabbed at a Manhattan subway station by a group of six men he knew on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
fox5ny.com
Counterfeiting operation busted
Knockoff designer items from Gucci to Louis Vitton, Chanel and Prada fill boxes now stacked inside an impound facility. Authorities confiscated the items from Linny's Boutique in Plainview.
insideedition.com
Caught on Camera: Police Say Pair of Thieves Steal $50,000 in Cash & Jewelry From NYC Home
The NYPD says that a pair of crooks broke into a home in Queens, New York City with an agenda. Police say the two got in by smashing a rear sliding door. When it was all said and done, police say the two men made off with more than $50,000 worth of cash and jewelry. Now cops are looking for the suspects and need your help finding them. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
A New York City rapper turned himself in for murder 13 years ago, now his prosecutor wants him freed
Trevell Coleman is serving 15 years to life in prison for killing someone when he was a teenager. He turned himself in nearly two decades after the shooting. Now his case could serve as a litmus test for a governor who has pledged to reform the state’s clemency process. [ more › ]
17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male subject 14 murder after being caught trying to jump a turnstile at a Brooklyn subway station. Xavier Lowe, a Bronx resident, was wanted for a deadly September gunpoint robbery-murder in the Bronx. Police said Lowe was captured after trying to hop a turnstile at the Grant Avenue subway station on Friday around 6:11 p.m. After his arrest, New York City Police Department connected him with the September 24th murder. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, and robbery. According to a police spokesperson, he The post 17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile appeared first on Shore News Network.
