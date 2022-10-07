Read full article on original website
Watch party for “The Voice” contestant
You’ve seen her perform on stage in Des Moines, and now you can see her on television tonight. “The Voice” Contestant Morgan Myles shares what to expect!. “The Voice” Watch Party is Tuesday at Kinship Brewing Company in Waukee. The show starts at 7 PM on NBC.
Facial perfect for spooky season
Spooky season is here, making it the perfect time to talk about a Vampire Facial. Amanda Vanden Wynboom, ARNP from Nova Innovated Health, shares why it’s different from a regular facial. Nova Innovated Health is located in Ankeny. For more information or to set up an appointment, give them...
‘Ride with Greg’ raising hopes, money for injured Ankeny teacher
ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny High School teacher is still in the hospital, a week and a half after a cycling accident. Since news first broke of his crash, his community is rallying behind him. Greg Lage was riding his bike home after bartending on Saturday morning when he...
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
MercyOne hosts ‘Walk to Remember’
DES MOINES, Iowa – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, and this weekend was MercyOne’s 23rd annual Walk to Remember. The yearly gathering hopes to make sure grieving families feel supported, and their babies are never forgotten. About 100 families gathered at Union Park to honor...
Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
Adel Police looking for missing man Daniel Wolfe
ADEL,Iowa — The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is most likely wearing combat boots, blue jeans or camp shirts, a t-shirt with a heavy metal band logo and carrying a long keychain. He would be traveling on a black bicycle. Anyone with information about Wolfe’s whereabouts is asked to call Adel Police at 515-993-6723.
Mountain lion seen in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
Excitement Builds Over Plan For New Development On Des Moines’ Southeast Side.
(Des Moines, IA) — People on Des Moines’ south side are getting some good news about long-vacant storefronts in the area. Des Moines City Councilmember Joe Gatto represents the area. There’ll be a public hearing on November 7th about making the area an urban renewal zone, with special...
Open for Business: Justified Beauty
Imagine waking up and looking like your best self! Justified Beauty is now open for business in Altoona and can help! Jennifer Muchmore shares their services. Justified Beauty Permanent Cosmetics is located at 700 1st Avenue South in Altoona. For more information or to set up an appointment, give them a call at 515-971-9976. You can schedule an appointment on Facebook at Justified Beauty Permanent Makeup or Instagram @justifiedbeauty_jenn.
1 person dead, 2 injured in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Boone man died Monday morning and two other people were injured in a crash just outside of Granger. It happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 just north of the exit from Highway 141, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 when the driver failed to yield to an oncoming southbound car and turned west onto Broadway Street, directly in the path of the car. The car struck the side of the semi-truck.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Iowa stillbirth prevention organization hosts community baby shower
DES MOINES, Iowa — Count the Kicks and MercyOne hosted a community baby shower on Sunday to provide support and resources to at-risk women who are about to have a baby. The goal of the event was to support and educate expectant mothers, specifically those in the refugee and immigrant communities, about what to expect with pregnancy from beginning to end.
Urbandale 17-year-old becomes youngest-ever United State Disc Golf champion
Gannon Buhr shot 33 under par to take home the $35,000 prize. That brings his career earnings to just under $100,000 from the tour alone, not including endorsements.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
