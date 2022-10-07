Read full article on original website
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)
After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well...
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Casts Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are rolling out for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” with both actors cast in voice roles in the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount. “Rise of the Beasts” director Steven Caple Jr. shared the news of the pair joining the production through an Instagram...
Cara Delevingne Heads to Mipcom in Cannes for Fremantle
Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.”. Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show.
Village Roadshow TV to Develop Series Based on Lana Harper Novel ‘Payback’s a Witch’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Village Roadshow Television has acquired the rights to Lana Harper’s novel “Payback’s a Witch” with the intention of developing it onto a TV series, Variety has learned exclusively. The book is the first installment in Harper’s “Witches of Thistle Grove” novel series, with the planned show...
Prime Video Shares Teaser for ‘Riches’ Family Drama Series (TV News Roundup)
The high-stakes series is written and created by Abby Ajayi and stars Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye and Emmanuel Imani. More from Variety. Mark Ruffalo to Executive Produce 'Natives' Docuseries (TV News Roundup) James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda to Return On-Screen for...
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Debut Two Weeks Earlier in November 2023
It was revealed on Tuesday that the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023. “Dune” has taken the previous spot of Marvel’s “Blade,” which was delayed on Tuesday to Sept. 6, 2024.
Iconic Bay Area radio station KGO officially jumps in the sports gambling toilet
The new station touts itself as "The Bay's Best Bet on Sports."
Blake Shelton to Depart ‘The Voice’ After Next Season, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches
After more than a decade ago on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton is preparing to say goodbye. NBC has announced that the next season of the singing competition will be Shelton’s last. Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for all of its 22 seasons. Season...
It’s About Time: U.K. TV Leaders Will Make Commitments to Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Talent in Groundbreaking Showcase Event
British TV industry leaders are set to convene at an event in celebration of deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent that will address their lack of representation on screen and commit attendees to specific action points. Created by Bridge06 and Hot Coals Productions, the event — entitled About Time! — is...
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show
San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season. And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
Danny Elfman merges Oingo Boingo, movie scores and more for new live concert
Danny Elfman merges his musical life in new live concert that celebrates the diversity of his decades of work.
People Are Calling "House Of The Dragon" Fans "Hypocrites" For Hating Alicent
This one goes alllllll the way back to Game of Thrones Season 1.
Anthony Rapp Says He ‘Could Not Escape’ Memory of Kevin Spacey Incident
Anthony Rapp is getting candid about the effects of Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual harassment against him as a teen. During the civil trial regarding his lawsuit against the House of Cards actor, Rapp testified on Tuesday that he was haunted by the alleged abuse perpetrated by Spacey. “Every time...
Netflix Signs Up to U.K. Ratings Body BARB in Huge Coup for TV Audience Measurement
BARB, an acronym for the Broadcasters Audience Research Board, claims to be the first industry-owned audience currency in the world that Netflix has joined. While BARB has technically been reporting on streaming numbers in the U.K. for a year now — numbers that have only been available to its broadcaster clients and prohibited from being published — it’s been doing so without the involvement of Netflix and Amazon as clients. (Disney+ is already signed up.)
San Francisco's Hotline restaurant to close months after opening
Its last service day is Sunday.
Blink-182 release crude video announcing reunion tour coming to Bay Area
"Well, I guess this is growing up."
