Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
JD Vance grows lead over Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race: Poll
J.D. Vance has expanded his lead over Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the Ohio Senate race, positioning himself with a lead of 4 percentage points less than two months before Election Day.
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll
More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while...
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Among 4 GOP Reps to Vote Against Religious Freedom
The four Republicans voted against a bill seeking to reauthorize funding for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
WATCH: Social media confused as Biden holds hands with Gov. Whitmer at auto show
Social media users were quick to react after President Joe Biden arrived at the Detroit Auto Show hand-in-hand with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a video of his arrival, the two are seen walking and talking. Some online have already labeled the hand-holding as "creepy" and "weird." Republican Michigan gubernatorial...
Tuesday was another bad day for Senate Republicans' 2022 chances
Don Bolduc, who put election denialism at the center of his campaign, defeated establishment favorite Chuck Morse in New Hampshire's GOP Senate primary, the latest in a series of blows to Republicans' hopes of winning back the majority in the chamber this fall.
Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members
Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Sen. Ron Johnson Makes The Most Right-Wing Slip Of The Tongue Ever
The GOP Wisconsin senator uttered what one critic called an "all-time Freudian slip" in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.
Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats. When...
All three GOP candidates for Ohio Supreme Court refuse to sign clean-campaign pledge
What does it say when three candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won’t sign a pledge to undertake an ethical campaign? The Ohio State Bar Association, like most of us, believes that ethical campaigns for Supreme Court justices are critically important, and asked the candidates to sign its “clean campaign agreement.” Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas, and Jennifer Brunner were all happy to do so. Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy, and Pat Fisher refused. Given how they’ve performed their duties, it’s no surprise that they won’t commit to run respectable campaigns.
Joe and Jill fly back to Wilmington on Air Force One for just ONE HOUR to vote in Delaware's Democratic Primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden made an unannounced trip back to Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night to vote in the state's Democratic primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal. The Bidens showed up holding hands to the The Tatnall School to cast their ballots. The president...
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
