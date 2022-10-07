ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland, OH
Ohio Elections
Congress, OH
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
Rob Portman
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow 'Squad' members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland.com

All three GOP candidates for Ohio Supreme Court refuse to sign clean-campaign pledge

What does it say when three candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won’t sign a pledge to undertake an ethical campaign? The Ohio State Bar Association, like most of us, believes that ethical campaigns for Supreme Court justices are critically important, and asked the candidates to sign its “clean campaign agreement.” Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas, and Jennifer Brunner were all happy to do so. Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy, and Pat Fisher refused. Given how they’ve performed their duties, it’s no surprise that they won’t commit to run respectable campaigns.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Joe and Jill fly back to Wilmington on Air Force One for just ONE HOUR to vote in Delaware's Democratic Primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden made an unannounced trip back to Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night to vote in the state's Democratic primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal. The Bidens showed up holding hands to the The Tatnall School to cast their ballots. The president...
WILMINGTON, DE

