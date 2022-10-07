ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Pumpkin Patch Voted 5th Best In Nation

We are in the heart of the fall harvest and Halloween season and one Upstate pumpkin patch is among the nation's best to get that all-important seasonal symbol. This time of year is all about apples, foliage, and everything the fall harvest has to offer. Many argue that this is the most beautiful time of the year in Upstate New York and there is certainly no shortage of ways and destinations to get outside and enjoy everything autumn has to offer. That includes getting outside to grab one of the most important symbols of the season: pumpkins!
KERHONKSON, NY
104.5 The Team

Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York

According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?

New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
TRAFFIC
City
Albany, NY
104.5 The Team

Post-COVID Economy Is Closing Another Downtown Troy Coffee Shop

New York’s Capital Region has seen a huge number of restaurant closings in 2022. Post-pandemic business has put a strain on many eateries, not to mention the economic problems of inflation and the supply chain. Whether it’s the stress of running on smaller staff or the financial burden, many have chosen to hang up the apron and turn off the lights.
TROY, NY
104.5 The Team

NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?

Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
ENVIRONMENT
#Upstate New York#The Roller#Ne Roller Coaster#Believe It Or Not#Adirondacks#Accuweather
104.5 The Team

10 Celebrities Spotted In NY State in 2022! Did You Miss Them?

New York State has become a very popular destination to shoot movies and television shows. It is becoming almost as likely to encounter actors and actresses doing scenes in Troy, Syracuse and Albany as you would in Manhattan. Combine that with concerts and comedy shows are you just might bump into a celebrity in Upstate New York.
CELEBRITIES
104.5 The Team

Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?

This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
104.5 The Team

Albany Alum, Awkwafina Throws First Pitch At Mets Playoff Game

Well, for many Mets fans Sunday night was not an evening to remember. New York lost in their Game 3 elimination match-up with the San Diego Padres. However, for one University at Albany alum, it was probably another cool experience on an incredibly impressive resume. What makes this Great Dane so special that she was throwing out a first pitch prior to the biggest Mets game of the year, in front of a national TV audience?
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree

It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
LIFESTYLE
104.5 The Team

Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar

The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
DELMAR, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

