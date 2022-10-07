Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Upstate New York Pumpkin Patch Voted 5th Best In Nation
We are in the heart of the fall harvest and Halloween season and one Upstate pumpkin patch is among the nation's best to get that all-important seasonal symbol. This time of year is all about apples, foliage, and everything the fall harvest has to offer. Many argue that this is the most beautiful time of the year in Upstate New York and there is certainly no shortage of ways and destinations to get outside and enjoy everything autumn has to offer. That includes getting outside to grab one of the most important symbols of the season: pumpkins!
See the Fall Foliage In New York By Rail! Are Tickets Still Available?
Fall is is full swing and the out-of-state leaf peepers have arrived! Before you know it all of the cool stuff to do in our region will be booked! Sold Out! There is still some time to experience one of the most unique ways to take in the changing colors of New York, by Rail Bike!
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York
According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?
New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
Post-COVID Economy Is Closing Another Downtown Troy Coffee Shop
New York’s Capital Region has seen a huge number of restaurant closings in 2022. Post-pandemic business has put a strain on many eateries, not to mention the economic problems of inflation and the supply chain. Whether it’s the stress of running on smaller staff or the financial burden, many have chosen to hang up the apron and turn off the lights.
Ultimate Leaf-Peeping! Hop on One of These Northeast Mountain Ski Lifts
This is the gorgeous time of year in the Northeast. Travel up to the most popular ski mountains in Vermont and hop on a chair lift to get a birds-eye view of the fantastic fall foliage. Here are the top six mountain ski lifts to enjoy the view.
NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?
Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
NY Hobbit House For Sale In Hudson Valley! Want to Live In A Hill?
What is a Hobbit House? If you are thinking it's some fantasy home from 'Lord of the Rings' you aren't wrong. A hobbit house is a dwelling built either underground or in a hillside but you don't have to be a hobbit to live in one. In this case you would just have to move to the Hudson Valley of New York.
Woman Films Odd Light Beams in Albany County – What Did She See?
UFO or Nah? Woman Films Odd Light Beams in Albany County - What Did She See?. It's not conclusive, but that's what makes it so interesting, at least for me anyway. A woman in Albany County shared a video she took over the weekend consisting of a series of unexplained darting light beams emanating from the nighttime sky. What was it?
10 Celebrities Spotted In NY State in 2022! Did You Miss Them?
New York State has become a very popular destination to shoot movies and television shows. It is becoming almost as likely to encounter actors and actresses doing scenes in Troy, Syracuse and Albany as you would in Manhattan. Combine that with concerts and comedy shows are you just might bump into a celebrity in Upstate New York.
Columbus Day Going Away? This New York State Bill May Have It Replaced
It's Columbus Day in the Capital Region; that's a statement that we may not be able to say much longer. The holiday was first celebrated in 1792, and it originated in the Empire State, when the Columbian Order of New York organized an event to celebrate the 300th year anniversary of Christopher Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1492.
Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?
This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
Albany Alum, Awkwafina Throws First Pitch At Mets Playoff Game
Well, for many Mets fans Sunday night was not an evening to remember. New York lost in their Game 3 elimination match-up with the San Diego Padres. However, for one University at Albany alum, it was probably another cool experience on an incredibly impressive resume. What makes this Great Dane so special that she was throwing out a first pitch prior to the biggest Mets game of the year, in front of a national TV audience?
Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
One Upstate Challenger May Dethrone NY’s Haunted Attraction King
For decades, Headless Horseman in Ulster Park has been considered the very best haunted attraction in New York state. To celebrate their 30th anniversary, their new attraction for 2022, The Horseman’s Night of the Shadows, has made numerous top lists of haunted attractions in both New York and the US.
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
Drunken Crowd-Surf With Students Led To Upstate NY Super’s Arrest
In the A-tier of professions that shouldn’t drink of the job would be surgeon, pilot, and bomb technician. Those are the obvious answers, but dig a little deeper and you’d probably get to education. Nobody wants their kid’s teacher stumbling and slurring their way through the American Revolution or Beowulf.
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
Can The Utility Company Control Your Heat This Winter In New York
Autumn has arrived in the northeast and as temperatures begin to cool off, a lot of us are thinking about if it's time to turn the heat on. Now, while we may see a mini-fall heatwave or two before winter really sets in, we all know it's pretty much downhill from here weatherwise.
Pumpkin Spice Meat?? One Upstate New York Butcher Says “Oh Yeah”
I feel like we’re on the tail end of the pumpkin spice craze. We’re no longer living in the 2017 world where the fall flavor weaseled its way into everything. Pumpkin spice ramen, pumpkin spice humus, pumpkin spice Pringles, for crying out loud. 2022 finds us in a...
