who13.com
Hispanic Heritage Special
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, October 9th, WHO 13’s Cinthia Naranjo and Erin Kiernan celebrated Hispanic Heritage month in central Iowa with a special half hour report. The hispanic population is now the second largest minority in the state of Iowa and continues its rapid growth. As these families have come to Iowa to start their new lives, they are bringing their cultures and history with them – making them a part of the Iowa culture as well.
Iowa kids getting more pandemic emergency food assistance benefits
DES MOINES, Iowa — More federal money is coming to help feed hungry kids in Iowa. Additional benefits are being made available through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food assistance programs, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. Families will get $391 per eligible child under...
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley both face re-election in about one month. Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said they are both favorites to win. Yepsen has seen a noticeable shift over the past decade in Iowa that favors Republicans.
Fall colors peaking in central Iowa
Fall color is beginning to peak in central Iowa. WHO 13 viewers are sharing their gorgeous photos with us through Photolink. Share your pictures by clicking here. View the photos below by clicking through our gallery of all the gorgeous colors around the state.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
Full Hunter’s Moon over central Iowa
The Full Hunter’s Moon showed bright over Central Iowa Sunday evening through early Monday morning. The moon rose at 6:53 PM Sunday and sets at 8:04 AM Monday. The moon reached max illumination at 3:54 PM, but it had not risen over Iowa at that time. The Full Hunter’s...
