ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Only 2 Netflix movies are in the streamer’s US Top 10 today

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YinvN_0iQNOTd300

As far as Netflix’s original movies go, it’s a bit of a light week for the streamer in its home market right now, as today’s US Top 10 movies list is dominated almost entirely by movies that didn’t actually originate with Netflix.

Today’s list, in other words, mostly consists of third-party titles like Rush Hour and Mr. and Mrs. Smith — however, with two exceptions. At #1 and #8 on the list today are two Netflix originals, both of them as high-profile and buzzy as it gets for the streaming giant. But, again, this is what a light week looks like for Netflix on the movies front, and that description is probably being charitable. The company spends hundreds of millions of dollars on an original movie slate, but here we are in the US (at least for the moment) turning instead to films that are a decade old or more.

Top Netflix movies in the US

We should stress, however, that the picture looks different if you zoom out and consider the most popular Netflix films on a global basis and not just in the US. For the 7-day period that ended on October 2, for example, Netflix’s latest Top 10 rankings show that four out of the Top 5 Netflix movies globally were Netflix originals (Lou, Blonde, Do Revenge, and A Jazzman’s Blues).

Here, meanwhile, are the most popular original Netflix movies in the US today.

#1 movie — Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

From director John Lee Hancock and based on a short story by Stephen King, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone tells the story of a young boy who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire. After the older man’s death, the boy finds himself able to communicate with him from the grave via the iPhone that was buried with him upon his passing.

“When Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away,” Netflix explains, the boy “discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through (an) iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost.”

On Rotten Tomatoes, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone currently has a 41% critics’ score and a 61% audience score.

: Glitch: An exciting new Netflix release is coming on Friday for K-drama fans

#8 movie — Blonde

One of the most controversial and polarizing Netflix releases of 2022, director Andrew Dominik’s reimagining of the life of Marilyn Monroe is a beautifully shot film starring Ana de Armas that is nevertheless graphic and hard to watch — filled as it is with rape, abuse, and so much other unpleasantness. No wonder this Netflix movie that was so highly anticipated has inexorably slipped down the streamer’s rankings following its September 28 streaming debut.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Blonde is currently classified as “rotten,” with a 42% critics’ score and a 32% audience score.

Read our full review of the movie right here.

More Netflix news: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lee Hancock
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Stephen King
Person
Jaeden Martell
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#The Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
BGR.com

Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Tyla

First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh

If Don't Worry Darling just didn't give you enough of your Florence Pugh fix, then you're in luck - she'll be back sooner than you think in a brand new Netflix thriller. The psychological drama, set in 1862 in the Irish Midlands, is an adaption on the best selling novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, so you just know it's going to be good.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

343K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy