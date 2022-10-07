Parents Of Slain FHP Trooper Get Hurricane Help From Non-Profit

Photo: CBS 12

The parents of a murdered FHP trooper are getting some assistance from a nonprofit after their home in Southwest Florida was devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Patrolman Joseph Bullock was shot to death by a stranded motorist whom he stopped to help along I-95 in Martin County back in 2020.

The Blue Alert Foundation received a call that his family needed help so founder Tom Berry loaded up a trailer with pallets of water and other supplies and drove to the Gulf Coast.

Some of the supplies will go to the Bullocks while the rest will be handed out to others in need.