St. Pete mom arrested after baby ends up in ICU from suspected drug exposure: police
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Saturday after her baby ended up hospitalized from exposure to suspected narcotics, according to police.
Man shot in Ybor City, suspect still at large, police say
A man was shot on Sunday, and the suspect is still at large, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Tips sought as deputies investigate homicide at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported death at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve on Sunday.
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Florida shooting leaves 7 shot, 1 dead at bar after fight
Florida police say that a shooting in Tampa left seven people shot with one person dead on early Sunday morning, and say that a fight triggered the shooting.
thegabber.com
What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?
Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
WMNF
St. Pete bans smoking and vaping at city beaches and parks
St. Petersburg city leaders voted unanimously to ban smoking and vaping at public parks. This ban will be enforced in many of St Pete’s beaches and public parks. As reported by WTSP, The ordinance to ban smoking was introduced in St. Pete after state leaders created a way for local districts to pass their own rules for smoking in public places.
Gasoline causes Riverview garage to ignite with man inside it
Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
Man Randomly Shot Homeless Pregnant Woman in the Head While She and Her Family Were Sleeping in Car: Police
Cops say they caught the man behind a “random act of violence” on a homeless family. The victim, a pregnant woman, survived after being struck in the head, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers identified the suspect on Saturday at Christopher Stamat Jr., 21. Police said on...
7 shot, 1 dead after fight leads to Tampa bar shooting; suspect still at-large, police say
Seven people were shot, and one person was killed at a Tampa bar Sunday morning after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa's police chief.
‘I’m still floored’: 16 shots fired into Tampa couple’s home
"You're not just shooting to be shooting, but you're shooting at someone's grandmother," Bryant said. "You're shooting at someone's father, you're shooting at someone's kid."
10NEWS
Pediatric patients evacuated from Ft. Myers hospital now being treated in St. Petersburg
David De Pino was born 14 weeks premature and weighed 1 lb. 1 oz. Hurricane Ian forced an emergency transport.
Partial lanes of I-4 WB before SR-33 in Lakeland closed after car hauler catches fire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two lanes of I-4 westbound before SR-33 are closed after a car hauler caught on fire in Lakeland, authorities say. At one point during the closure, all lanes were reportedly closed. Only one lane remains open, but cameras show there is still heavy traffic in the...
Hudson ‘welfare check’ prompts large police presence lasting over 24 hours
The Pasco Sheriff's Office has been at the scene of a reported welfare check in Hudson since Saturday afternoon.
Pregnant mother shot while with family still in hospital, Tampa police chief says
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor will be holding a press conference Sunday morning to discuss the arrest of a man accused of firing a gun at a family of five Wednesday.
Clearwater man, teen caught with 25 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop, police say
A Clearwater man and a 16-year-old boy were caught with a large amount of marijuana during a traffic stop Friday, police said.
