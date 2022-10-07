ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to elevate your Halloween events

Hollywood event designer Edward Perotti shares ideas for inventive Halloween decorations and event themes. This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 8, 2022.
Something in Common exhibit at Central Library

Gayle Anderson reports the “Something in Common” exhibition at Central Library in downtown Los Angeles is an examination and celebration of the ideas, interests, and beliefs that bring us together and what we can create or accomplish collectively that would not otherwise be possible!. “Something in Common”. Central...
