Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Open for Business: Justified Beauty
Imagine waking up and looking like your best self! Justified Beauty is now open for business in Altoona and can help! Jennifer Muchmore shares their services. Justified Beauty Permanent Cosmetics is located at 700 1st Avenue South in Altoona. For more information or to set up an appointment, give them a call at 515-971-9976. You can schedule an appointment on Facebook at Justified Beauty Permanent Makeup or Instagram @justifiedbeauty_jenn.
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
Des Moines school staffers paid $1,250 bonus
Nearly 4,300 Des Moines Public Schools staffers were paid a $1,250 retention bonus Friday, according to data provided to Axios. At least 20 declined the money, which requires employees to stay on board until at least the end of the current school year. Catch up fast: School staff shortages across...
1 person dead, 2 injured in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Boone man died Monday morning and two other people were injured in a crash just outside of Granger. It happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 just north of the exit from Highway 141, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 when the driver failed to yield to an oncoming southbound car and turned west onto Broadway Street, directly in the path of the car. The car struck the side of the semi-truck.
MercyOne hosts ‘Walk to Remember’
DES MOINES, Iowa – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, and this weekend was MercyOne’s 23rd annual Walk to Remember. The yearly gathering hopes to make sure grieving families feel supported, and their babies are never forgotten. About 100 families gathered at Union Park to honor...
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in Madison County
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video of a mountain lion spotted roaming in central Iowa.
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
Body in pond a ‘fictitious report’, West Des Moines Police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines Police now say a report of a dead body dumped in a public pond on Tuesday morning was fictitious and a man has now been charged with Harrassment. Authorities were called to a home in the 1800 block of Fuller Road...
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
Excitement Builds Over Plan For New Development On Des Moines’ Southeast Side.
(Des Moines, IA) — People on Des Moines’ south side are getting some good news about long-vacant storefronts in the area. Des Moines City Councilmember Joe Gatto represents the area. There’ll be a public hearing on November 7th about making the area an urban renewal zone, with special...
Watch party for “The Voice” contestant
You’ve seen her perform on stage in Des Moines, and now you can see her on television tonight. “The Voice” Contestant Morgan Myles shares what to expect!. “The Voice” Watch Party is Tuesday at Kinship Brewing Company in Waukee. The show starts at 7 PM on NBC.
West Des Moines police investigating claim of body dumped in pond behind library
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are on the scene at the West Des Moines Library investigating a report that a body was dumped in the pond behind the library Tuesday morning. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that police crews are investigating around the pond at the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway. Detectives also checked out a location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Russian hackers attack websites of several US airports, including Des Moines’
Des Moines, IA- The websites of over a dozen US airports were attacked by Russian hackers Monday, including the Des Moines airport. Radio Iowa reports that a group linked to the Kremlin has claimed credit for the online attacks, which did not affect flights or air traffic control but took down the websites of airports in New York, Chicago and Atlanta as well as Des Moines.
Police: Iowa driver who died didn’t yield to concrete mixer in I-235 construction zone
A construction crew was preparing to begin work in the area when 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez failed to yield to a commercial concrete mixer.
