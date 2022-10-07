NEWLAND — Temperatures and leaves are dropping, but fall activities are just beginning to pick up in the High Country. One such activity, Newland Elementary School’s Fall Festival, took place on Friday, Oct. 7. Faculty and staff welcomed students and their families for an evening of family friendly, fall-themed fun. Within a half-hour of the festival starting, people were lined up out the door and down the sidewalk to buy...

NEWLAND, NC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO