This Weekend: Exclusive Warehouse Sale Touts High-End Art, Designer Bags — and a Speakeasy-Style Bar

houstoncitybook.com
Specters, Spirits — and Chic Design? Take a Look Inside this Funeral Parlor for Some Unexpected Inspo
NEAR BEAUMONT, THERE is a small town called Nederland, home to Broussard's Mortuary, a 133-year-old funeral parlor with a fifth-generation owner — and, as of recently, surprisingly chic interiors. The Broussard family tapped well known Houston designer Gin Braverman — the force behind some of the most recognizable hospitality...
The Roof restaurant celebrates 5 years in Sugar Land
The Roof restaurant, in Sugar Land, celebrates its fifth anniversary in October. The restaurant offers brunch entrees, cocktails, main entrees and desserts along with event options in a lounge environment. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Sugar Land restaurant and lounge The Roof celebrated five years of business in October. Located atop...
papercitymag.com
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power
The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
Tillys opens new retail store in First Colony Mall
Tillys, the retail brand that sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for various active lifestyles, opened a new location in First Colony Mall in September. (Courtesy Tillys) Tillys, the clothing shoes and accessories brand, opened a new location in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall, in September, mall officials confirmed with Community Impact.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
cw39.com
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
houstoncitybook.com
Fash Bash at River Oaks District Toasts Glam New Boutique's Arrival
YET ANOTHER FABULOUS boutique has bowed at River Oaks District, and some of the city's most stylish gal pals hosted a fash bash to celebrate. Australian fashion house Zimmermann threw open the doors to its second Texas boutique and first in Houston. Melissa Strong, Megan Cushing, Angela Daniels and Laura Zehl invited friends to toast the occasion and shop Zimmermann's Fall 2022 "Stargazer" collection; a portion of sales from the evening was donated to Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Most Intelligent Houses — From The Heights to Rice Military to a Hurricane Rebuild, These Homes Show True Architect Power
StudioMET architects: graftHAUS, 1334 Glourie Drive is part of AIA Home Tour (Photo by Luis Ayala) Across the residential landscape, Houston plays hosts to a zany hodgepodge of track housing, builders’ homes, unsightly McMansions and that luxe rarity — a dwelling designed by an architect. Tasteful residences guided by a well-honed, intelligent esthetic set themselves apart. In a salute to architects, the American Institute of Architects Houston each year features dwellings that have been thoughtfully designed by architects in the annual AIA Houston Home Tour.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck
Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
houstoncitybook.com
Opening Friday: This Artist Wants You to ‘Feel Good’ When Looking at Her Work
IT’S A SUNNY Friday afternoon, and Houston artist Stephanie Gonzalez, 34, is taking a rare moment to sit still in her East Downtown warehouse studio (albeit while “painting some little flowers”) and talk about her upcoming show Earth Forms, which opens Friday, Oct. 14, at Dillon Kyle Architects.
Houston Agent Magazine
Famed “Darth Vader” house on the market again in Houston
One of the most famous houses in Texas has returned to the market for the lofty price of $3.7 million. Nicknamed the “Darth Vader House” for its fortress-like exterior, this huge fully renovated single-family home is listed by The Nicole Handy Team of Braden Real Estate Group. The...
Eater
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
houstoncitybook.com
From the Fall Issue: Houston Ballet’s Cool New Couple Shines in Sexy Seasonal Style
Beckanne Sisk, originally from Longview, and her handsome fiancé, native Virginian Chase O’Connell, have just debuted as principal dancers at Houston Ballet. The city’s newest stars shine bright in fall’s hottest fashion trends. Styling by Todd Ramos; Hair and makeup by Darcie Teasley. MILITARY MOOD Efficaciousness,...
Memorial Park's highly anticipated addition to famed running trail opens with stunning views
Looking to enjoy the cooler weather? Head outdoors for a jog at Memorial Park's newest trail addition that leads to some of the best sceneries.
houstoncitybook.com
Yakitori Glory: In Praise of the Houston’s New Uchiko Outpost
ONE CAN JUST about keep time according to the length of the line that rounds the corner of Westheimer and Grant in Montrose. The queue starts around 3:30pm; around 4pm revelers are shuffled into Uchi for happy hour. It’s a Montrose tradition at this point. Across town, on another prominent street corner, Hai Hospitality has opened sister restaurant Uchiko, in the Zadoks’ Post Oak Place.
Click2Houston.com
🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇
RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
Houston Agent Magazine
Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders
Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
houstoncitybook.com
Rice Show Explores How Humanity Meets Urban Sprawl, Spotlights Top Houston Artists
A JUST-OPENED exhibit at Rice University’s beautiful Moody Center for the Arts explores the complex, often fraught relationship between humans and their built environments. In Urban Impressions, internationally acclaimed artists — including three Houston-based visionaries, Charis Ammon, Tiffany Chung and Rick Lowe — interpret the meaning behind and implications of the contemporary global metropolis. It was organized by Frauke V. Josenhans, curator for the Moody.
