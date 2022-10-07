ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MacBooks now called ‘laptops’ instead of ‘notebooks’ by Apple, but what’s a computer?

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbZYk_0iQNNtQ200

Over the last week, Apple is now referring to MacBooks as “laptops,” instead of “notebooks.” This new Mac branding comes at the moment the company just finished the transition to its custom chips and only sells two Intel Macs, a Mac mini and a Mac Pro. But one question remains unanswered by the company: what’s a computer?

According to 9to5Mac, “everything user-facing appears to be slowly converting to using a ‘laptop’ nomenclature. Updates to the Apple Online Store product pages, articles in the Apple Support knowledge base, and even the Mac operating system is beginning to reflect this branding update.”

The publication also notes that with macOS Ventura – still in beta –, when you set up a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, it will be called “[name]’s Laptop” by default instead of “[Name]’s MacBook.”

While this branding decision will not impact how people buy a Mac, it’s interesting to see Apple making this change now. A few years ago, the company promoted an iPad Pro ad by questioning “what’s a computer?” and now, with this term, it makes us wonder what’s different from a Mac notebook to a Mac laptop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eljBQ_0iQNNtQ200
Image source: Apple Inc.

9to5Mac points out that many PC makers call their portable computers… notebooks, which could be why Apple has now decided to call their MacBooks a laptop.

For the Oxford Dictionary, it’s worth noting, laptop and notebook [computer] mean the same thing:

A small computer that can work with a battery and be easily carried.

In this Apple silicon era, Apple is providing a more industrial design to its MacBooks. With the high-end Pro models, for example, the company added a miniLED display and new ports. For the MacBook Air, the MagSafe charger is back and its battery is better than ever.

Apple has made such great updates to its MacBooks that most customers should ask “what’s an iPad for?” as these tablets with the perfect accessories can cost the same or more than a Mac laptop.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

‘Ask Apple’ brings interactive Q&As and one-on-one with developers

“Ask Apple” is a new series of interactive Q&As and one-on-one consultations that will help developers with more opportunities to connect directly with Apple experts for insight, support, and feedback. With that, developer participants can inquire about a variety of topics such as testing the latest seeds, implementing new and updated frameworks, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Apple Laptops#Macbooks#Laptop#Intel Macs#The Apple Online Store#Oxford
BGR.com

Best Chromebook deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Chromebooks are extremely popular in 2022 for a few main reasons. They’re typically cheaper than Windows laptops, and they’re obviously far less than MacBooks. Yet they offer speed, power, all the Chrome and Android apps you might want, and more. Despite how affordable they already are, however, Amazon is running some seriously impressive Prime Early Access Sale Chromebook deals in 2022.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Report: 31% of US teens own an Apple Watch, 87% an iPhone

US teens can’t get enough of Apple, as the 44th semi-annual Generation Z survey by Piper Sandler shows how the Cupertino company’s ecosystem is tied to this generation. In addition to that, not only parents are giving their children an iPhone, but almost a third of them are also getting an Apple Watch.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
BGR.com

Here’s when to expect AirPods Max 2 and new Apple wireless earbuds

With AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 recently released by Apple, attention turns to AirPods Max 2. With the original headphone model released at the end of 2020, there are reasons to believe that Apple is readying a second generation of this product. Here’s everything we know about it and when to expect new AirPods models.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone SE 4 will have a big redesign and the details just leaked

The iPhone SE is the only iPhone in Apple’s lineup to feature a physical home button and a classic iPhone display. The third-gen model packs the same specs as the iPhone 13 but with the design Apple introduced with iPhone 6 in 2014. Rumors say the iPhone SE 4 will offer an updated all-screen design in line with the rest of the iPhone lineup. That includes a 6.1-inch display with a notch at the top.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

PC market declines as Mac shipments grow in 3Q22

The global PC market has suffered from another decline in the third quarter of 2022. While brands like Lenovo, HP, and Dell saw a year-over-year decline in shipments, Apple is the only company to be satisfied with its Mac sales, as it got a 40.2% growth YoY. Preliminary results from...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best smart curtain opener is on sale for $99

There are thousands of great smart home devices with Alexa out there these days. Tens of thousands, even. But how many of them will actually wow you? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list is typically pretty short. Once you check out our pick for the best smart curtain opener system on the market though, you’ll definitely add one more to your list.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to make your iPhone warn you before severe weather hits

Apple’s default Weather app on iPhone has improved from an afterthought into one of the most capable weather apps on the App Store. iOS 16 has brought even more improvements to the app, such as the ability to warn you before severe weather hits your area. If you want to know how to use the new feature, we’ll walk you through the setup.
WEATHER
BGR.com

37 October Prime Day deals with massive discounts of 50% or more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Call it October Prime Day, Prime Day 2, or Prime Early Access Sale. No matter what label you slap on, the bottom line is that Amazon’s deals on October 11 and October 12 are amazing. Of course, some deals are particularly impressive right now, and we’re going to showcase the best October Prime Day deals with discounts of 50% or more.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

BGR.com

343K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy