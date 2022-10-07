Carol Joiner Simpson of Bowling Green, Kentucky went to be with the Lord, peacefully surrounded by her family on October 9, 2022 at the age of 80 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her faithful husband of 61 years, Larry; her children: Sonya Simpson, Gina Simpson, and Randy Simpson (Sherry), all of Bowling Green; and her two granddaughters who knew her as “Nanny.” Carol is also survived by her siblings: Paul Joiner, Jr. (Melissa) of Bowling Green, Nellie Pickett of Glasgow, Naomi Mathews (Rodney) of Alvaton, and Martha Huffman of Bowling Green along with several nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Paul and Frances Joiner.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO