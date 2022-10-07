Read full article on original website
William Terry Coe
William Terry Coe, age 90 of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home. He was a proud 25 year Veteran of the United States Air Force. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Mary Cloyd Coe; his parents, James Robert and Doyle Russ Coe; two brothers, Carlie Faye Coe and Noble Dean Coe; his twin sister, Rosemary Pirtle; three other sisters, Ruby Fitzgerald, Dela Reni Jones, and Beatrice Oliver.
Marlene Richer
Marlene Farris Richer, 59, of Murfreesboro, TN formerly of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital. She was employed at GW Accounting as payroll specialist and was a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by a step daughter, Kelly Ann Richer.
Nora May Miller
Nora May Miller, 78, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at her residence. The Westmoreland, TN native was a homemaker, former factory worker and worked beside her husband on the farm, lifelong member of Pleasant Grove General Baptist Church where she served as former Sunday school teacher. She was a daughter of the late Walter Mandrell and Ethel McCormick Mandrell and wife of the late Dennis Miller.
Carol Joiner Simpson
Carol Joiner Simpson of Bowling Green, Kentucky went to be with the Lord, peacefully surrounded by her family on October 9, 2022 at the age of 80 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her faithful husband of 61 years, Larry; her children: Sonya Simpson, Gina Simpson, and Randy Simpson (Sherry), all of Bowling Green; and her two granddaughters who knew her as “Nanny.” Carol is also survived by her siblings: Paul Joiner, Jr. (Melissa) of Bowling Green, Nellie Pickett of Glasgow, Naomi Mathews (Rodney) of Alvaton, and Martha Huffman of Bowling Green along with several nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Paul and Frances Joiner.
Jerry Dwayne Lewis
Jerry Dwayne Lewis, 58, Glasgow, died suddenly Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Jack Ellis Lewis and Lou Ella Lawson Lewis. Jerry was an electrician who had been employed as field supervisor at...
James L. “Jimmy” Meredith
James L. “Jimmy” Meredith, age 91 departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on November 12, 1930 to the late Jim Brite and Cora Vincent Meredith. He was married for over 70 years to Ruby Meredith, who also preceded him in death.
Doug Jones
Roy Douglas “Doug” Jones, 82, Glasgow, passed away on Sunday October 9 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was the son of the late Willie and Bertha Mae Wheeler Jones. Doug was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and retired from South...
Martin Thomas
Martin Thomas, 59, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Las Vegas, Nevada native a U.S. Army veteran and a son of the late Arthur Jurl Thomas, Jr. and Dora Ann Brazelle Love, who survives. He is survived by his...
Tommy Allbright
Tommy Morris Allbright, 60, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away at his residence on October 7, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on August 20, 1962 to the late Donald and Virginia Bowles Allbright. Tommy was a 1980 graduate of Metcalfe County High School. In his early...
Henry “Gerald” Ford
Mr. Henry “Gerald” Ford, age 78, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. Gerald was born on May 11, 1944, a son of the late Henry, and Dorothy Duel (Morgan) Ford. He attended and graduated from Gamaliel High School class of 1963; he married Louise Yokley on October 16, 1965, she preceded him in death on September 22, 2017. Gerald was a family man; he had a special place in his heart for all of his family. He enjoyed fishing, raising a huge garden, and was a true-blue University of Kentucky fan. Gerald was the kind of man that could pull a prank over on you without cracking a smile. He was a great father, husband and “Pa.”
Mary Bell Parrish
Mary Bell Parrish, 91, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Facility. She was born February 3, 1931, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Carver and Nola Nabors Carver. Mary was a homemaker and assisted others with babysitting. She was a longtime member of Beckton Church of Christ.
Cathern Woods
Cathern (Rhoton) Woods, 81, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, October 6th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Cathern was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Chloe Dean (Deckard) and Trav Rhoton. On September 22, 1956, she married Major Woods, who preceded her in...
Lawanna Spears
Lawanna Jean Spears, 58, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Monroe County Medical Center. She was born in Indiana on July 19, 1964, a daughter of the late Joe T. and Margie Spears. She is survived by two sons, Josh Bow, of Moss, TN and Justin...
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
VIDEO: Bowling Green to host Harvest Festival this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th Annual Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival is returning to Bowling Green this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the SOKY Marketplace. The family friendly event will host activities for kids, a farmer’s market, live music and food trucks. There will also be...
National Corvette Museum hosts Bowling GreenCon 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is home to the rich history of the Corvette, but today it is home to Bowling Green Con 2022. The annual comic convention is held every October, showcasing the latest pop culture has to offer. From comic books, to video games,...
One hurt in collision on Hopkinsville Road in Logan County
An Olmstead man was hurt in a vehicle versus a tractor hauling a bushhog collision in Logan County Friday afternoon. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred in the area of Hopkinsville Road and Miles Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigation reportedly revealed that a pickup truck operated by 25-year-old Zane Hadden of Olmstead collided with a tractor hauling a bushhog machine that was operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.
BGPD preparing for annual Trunk or Treat event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Department is preparing for their annual Trunk or Treat event set for Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is one that has numerous community partners volunteer for the event. As of Friday, the event has 10 spots open to...
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, if you were driving through Bowling Green around noon, you may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from somewhere off of Campbell Lane. Well, so did we, along with many others. Captain of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Phillip Tarrance, says they received a...
