Arrest made in shooting death of Fresno man. Police still seeking public’s help

A 28-year-old man, identified as Erick Castrejon-Aceves, was arrested Thursday and booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder, the department said in a statement on Friday.

Police said Castrejon-Aceves is believed to have shot and killed Jose Guadalupe Lopez Palomar in the driveway of his home in southeast Fresno on Sept. 29. Lopez Palomar was rushed into surgery but later died.

At the time, police said Lopez Palomar was involved in some kind of confrontation in his driveway with an unknown man just before he was shot. Police also noted a dark-colored vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the shooting but said it was unclear whether there was a connection.

Detectives are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call the department. Callers can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP .