ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Arrest made in shooting death of Fresno man. Police still seeking public’s help

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Go6y_0iQNNKxx00

A 28-year-old man, identified as Erick Castrejon-Aceves, was arrested Thursday and booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder, the department said in a statement on Friday.

Police said Castrejon-Aceves is believed to have shot and killed Jose Guadalupe Lopez Palomar in the driveway of his home in southeast Fresno on Sept. 29. Lopez Palomar was rushed into surgery but later died.

At the time, police said Lopez Palomar was involved in some kind of confrontation in his driveway with an unknown man just before he was shot. Police also noted a dark-colored vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the shooting but said it was unclear whether there was a connection.

Detectives are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call the department. Callers can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpYl4_0iQNNKxx00
Jose Guadalupe Lopez Palomar, 44, of Fresno COURTESY FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
8newsnow.com

Man wanted for allegedly killing teen in Fresno arrested in Henderson, police say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno Police Department says 22-year-old Clarence Houghton has been arrested for a 2021 death of a teen in northeast Fresno. Police say on Dec. 9, 2021, 17-year-old Darion Wheeler was fatally shot near the intersection of Angus Street and Barstow Avenue while allegedly attempting to purchase marijuana through an online application.
FRESNO, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Detectives Need Help Identifying 7-Eleven Robbery Suspects

Around 5:00 pm on September 19th, two young men committed a robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at the corner of Clovis and Ashlan Avenues in Fresno’s Tarpey Village neighborhood. The suspect in a black hooded sweatshirt walked behind the counter and grabbed several packs of cigarettes. The store...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fresno Police Department#Murder#Violent Crime
yourcentralvalley.com

1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesungazette.com

Man killed in Woodville shooting

According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
WOODVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Three people shot in Orosi, investigation is underway

OROSI, Calif. ( ) – Authorities in Tulare County are investigating the shooting of three people overnight. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of a shooting that occurred in the 12600 block of Ira Avenue in Orosi around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say when...
OROSI, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
11K+
Followers
279
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy