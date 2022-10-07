ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township

Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
Large Police Presence In City Of Brighton Saturday

A large police presence in the City of Brighton over the weekend was related to a welfare check, which authorities say was done out of an abundance of caution. Officers with the Brighton City Police Department responded to an office complex in the 1000 block of Charles H. Orndorf Dr. for a welfare check at around 6:30pm Saturday. Upon investigation, it was determined an individual inside the office complex had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer

LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
Police: Two killed in crash, including recent Cousino graduate

WARREN — Two people died as the result of a crash in Warren Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton

CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
Brown City man dead after medical emergency at Lexington State Harbor

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News reports that despite several people, police officers and passerby alike, pulling him from the water and to safety, a 50-year-old Brown City man passed Saturday evening after an accident at Lexington State Harbor. The Lexington PD told the news station that the man had been...
Gas main break closes part of South Boulevard in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – Part of South Boulevard, a road on the border of Troy and Rochester Hills, is closed Monday due to a gas main break. Both directions of East South Boulevard are closed between Dequindre Road and John R Road as of Monday afternoon. Consumers Energy is reportedly carrying out emergency repairs on a gas main break.
Man Arrested After Police Chase

A man was arrested following a police chase involving multiple agencies on Friday that ended in Pinckney. The Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City after a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 10am, Livingston County Law Enforcement was advised of a dangerous driver, possibly in the Fowlerville area....
Man accused of raping psychiatric patient enters plea in Oakland County court

A Detroit man accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient at Pontiac General Hospital has opted out of trial by entering a plea before an Oakland County judge. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, pleaded no contest Oct. 10 to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated victim in exchange for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault being dropped. Blanks is scheduled for sentencing by Judge Daniel O’Brien on Nov. 7.
