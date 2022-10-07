Read full article on original website
Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township
Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
Large Police Presence In City Of Brighton Saturday
A large police presence in the City of Brighton over the weekend was related to a welfare check, which authorities say was done out of an abundance of caution. Officers with the Brighton City Police Department responded to an office complex in the 1000 block of Charles H. Orndorf Dr. for a welfare check at around 6:30pm Saturday. Upon investigation, it was determined an individual inside the office complex had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Wrecked car abandoned on Lodge Freeway also scene of alleged shooting, MSP confirms
State police investigating an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound M-10 in Detroit said at least one shot was fired at the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports.
Police: Resident returns from walk to find his vehicle on blocks, tires and rims gone
A Bloomfield Township resident returned from a walk in his neighborhood recently to find someone had stolen the tires and rims from his pickup truck, leaving it on blocks, police said. The resident said he had left his home in the 3000 block of Wedgewood Drive at around 5:00 a.m....
Stranger danger in Highland Township: 10-year-olds offered popsicles
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A stranger standing by the side of the road approached 10-year-old Jordan and his friend who were playing outside. "He didn't say hi, he just said 'Come here,'" Jordan said. "He was trying to get us into his car, trying to take us." It...
18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College.
2 People Died After A Rollover Crash In Warren (Warren, MI)
Warren Police responded to a rollover crash on Monday around 1:20 p.m. First responders were called to the area of 12 Miles between Schoenherr and Hayes. Police reported that the 46-year-old driver and 18-year-old [..]
Police: Two killed in crash, including recent Cousino graduate
WARREN — Two people died as the result of a crash in Warren Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
Oakland County Sheriff's Office struggles to fill nearly 100 vacancies, as office turns to support program
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has nearly 100 vacancies it has been trying to fill. "We’re doing everything we can to add people," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. A number of factors are impacting the office's numbers, he said. "We had Covid, obviously. Most...
Young cancer patient from White Lake enjoys surprise parade
Three-year-old Archer Bradshaw of White Lake, who is fighting cancer, enjoyed a surprise parade on Tuesday, October 4. White Lake Township fire trucks as well as patrol cars from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (including the SWAT team vehicle) and White Lake Township paraded by his house with sirens blaring.
Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes
Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton
CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
Brown City man dead after medical emergency at Lexington State Harbor
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News reports that despite several people, police officers and passerby alike, pulling him from the water and to safety, a 50-year-old Brown City man passed Saturday evening after an accident at Lexington State Harbor. The Lexington PD told the news station that the man had been...
Oakland County Sheriff alerts parents about man who offered candy to boys near bus stop
The Oakland County Sheriff is reminding parents to be vigilant after a creepy incident involving an unidentified man who offered candy to two boys playing after school.
Port Huron to install 24 license-plate reading Flock cameras at $62,500 per year
Port Huron will mount 24 automated license-plate reading Falcon cameras at strategic street locations around the city. The cameras are intended to help police reduce, solve and prevent crimes. The cameras are produced and monitored by Flock Safety based in Atlanta, Georgia. The leasing arrangement calls for the city pay...
Gas main break closes part of South Boulevard in Oakland County
TROY, Mich. – Part of South Boulevard, a road on the border of Troy and Rochester Hills, is closed Monday due to a gas main break. Both directions of East South Boulevard are closed between Dequindre Road and John R Road as of Monday afternoon. Consumers Energy is reportedly carrying out emergency repairs on a gas main break.
Man Arrested After Police Chase
A man was arrested following a police chase involving multiple agencies on Friday that ended in Pinckney. The Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City after a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 10am, Livingston County Law Enforcement was advised of a dangerous driver, possibly in the Fowlerville area....
13-year-old bicyclist dies after failing to yield in Clinton Twp crash
Clinton Township police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in which a local 13-year-old on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. Clinton Twp Police believe the teen failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the driver of the Kia was not at fault.
Man accused of raping psychiatric patient enters plea in Oakland County court
A Detroit man accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient at Pontiac General Hospital has opted out of trial by entering a plea before an Oakland County judge. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, pleaded no contest Oct. 10 to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated victim in exchange for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault being dropped. Blanks is scheduled for sentencing by Judge Daniel O’Brien on Nov. 7.
