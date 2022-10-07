Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin warned over nuclear weapons as Zelensky calls for Belarus mission
Leaders of G7 nations have warned Vladimir Putin that there will be “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. “We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime,” the leaders said in a statement. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.”Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the G7 for an international monitoring mission on the Belarus border after “trainloads” of Russian troops arrived in the neighbouring country.Mr Zelensky told the G7: “Russia is trying to directly...
US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
U.S. officials say the Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia's invasion
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge. Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images. US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge. Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images.
Concerns grow as cholera spreads through Haiti's prisons
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A nonprofit organization on Tuesday called on Haiti’s government to release certain inmates amid a swift rise in cholera cases throughout the country’s severely crowded prison system and dwindling supplies of clean water. Health through Walls, which provides medical care to prisoners in Haiti, noted that not only inmates are at risk, but also security guards, kitchen workers and health staff. “Immediate action is necessary to avert more preventable deaths within the prisons,” the organization said. “The situation has not been more dire.” The call comes as Haiti remains largely paralyzed by gangs and antigovernment protesters, leading to severe shortages of fuel, water and other basic supplies as the government calls for the immediate intervention of foreign troops.
