Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 closed after fiery crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes to close in Montgomery County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 1:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 at Highway 82 in Montgomery County. The road is currently...
Clanton Advertiser
Care Net bringing Hope on the Water to Chilton County
Care Net of Chilton County is getting ready for its first Hope on the Water fundraising event to benefit families in Chilton County. Hope on the Water will kick off around 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Higgins Ferry Park at 11161 County Road 28 in Clanton. Attendees can arrive to the event via land by car or by water on their boats. There will be space for attendees arriving by boat to dock.
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
REPORT: Cassie Carli’s autopsy released, not ruled homicide
PELL CITY, Ala. (WSMV) - Officials released the autopsy report of Cassie Carli, a woman who went missing earlier this year. The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner of death as “undetermined,” the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office told WFLA on Monday.
89-year-old motorcyclist killed in southern Jefferson County crash
A Texas man died over the weekend following a motorcycle crash in southern Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Don G. June. He was 89 and lived in Bonham, Texas. The wreck happened at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Alabama 25, about one mile north of Vandiver. Senior...
wbrc.com
Apartment building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
wbrc.com
Wreck on I-459 NB causing major traffic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has caused lane closures on part of I-459 NB through Hoover. Heavy traffic is reported in the area as several lanes are closed at this time. The wreck is past Exit 17 for Acton Road. The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use...
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
WSFA
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far. According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.
Man suspected of trying to rob Hoover home linked to other robberies across the country
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man police believe is associated with a group connected to different robberies throughout the country has been charged with trying to rob a home in Hoover’s Greystone community last year. According to the Hoover Police Department, a homeowner in the Greystone community heard an intruder attempting to enter their residence […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed following argument in Birmingham, suspect fled on foot
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Birmingham Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed following an argument. Police said the victim has been identified as Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, West Precinct officers responded to a […]
2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County
A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
wbrc.com
Prosecutors detail disturbing timeline following Stallworth the day Cupcake was kidnapped
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still digesting a week of difficult information from the kidnapping trial of Patrick Stallworth. A jury convicted Stallworth of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, and found the abduction led to her death. Prosecutors say this situation is every parent’s nightmare. The prosecution...
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby celebrates heritage with 34th annual Swedish Fest
The city and community of Thorsby celebrated its deep Scandinavian heritage with the 34th annual Swedish Fest at Richard Wood Park on Oct. 8. Vendors, food trucks and live entertainment filled the park from 9 a.m. until the mid-afternoon showing love and gratitude to the settlers that traveled down from the north to call Thorsby home 127 years before.
Comments / 0