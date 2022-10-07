Care Net of Chilton County is getting ready for its first Hope on the Water fundraising event to benefit families in Chilton County. Hope on the Water will kick off around 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Higgins Ferry Park at 11161 County Road 28 in Clanton. Attendees can arrive to the event via land by car or by water on their boats. There will be space for attendees arriving by boat to dock.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO