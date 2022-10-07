Read full article on original website
who13.com
Watch party for “The Voice” contestant
You’ve seen her perform on stage in Des Moines, and now you can see her on television tonight. “The Voice” Contestant Morgan Myles shares what to expect!. “The Voice” Watch Party is Tuesday at Kinship Brewing Company in Waukee. The show starts at 7 PM on NBC.
who13.com
‘Ride with Greg’ raising hopes, money for injured Ankeny teacher
ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny High School teacher is still in the hospital, a week and a half after a cycling accident. Since news first broke of his crash, his community is rallying behind him. Greg Lage was riding his bike home after bartending on Saturday morning when he...
who13.com
Facial perfect for spooky season
Spooky season is here, making it the perfect time to talk about a Vampire Facial. Amanda Vanden Wynboom, ARNP from Nova Innovated Health, shares why it’s different from a regular facial. Nova Innovated Health is located in Ankeny. For more information or to set up an appointment, give them...
who13.com
Adel Police looking for missing man Daniel Wolfe
ADEL,Iowa — The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is most likely wearing combat boots, blue jeans or camp shirts, a t-shirt with a heavy metal band logo and carrying a long keychain. He would be traveling on a black bicycle. Anyone with information about Wolfe’s whereabouts is asked to call Adel Police at 515-993-6723.
who13.com
1 person dead, 2 injured in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Boone man died Monday morning and two other people were injured in a crash just outside of Granger. It happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 just north of the exit from Highway 141, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 when the driver failed to yield to an oncoming southbound car and turned west onto Broadway Street, directly in the path of the car. The car struck the side of the semi-truck.
who13.com
MercyOne hosts ‘Walk to Remember’
DES MOINES, Iowa – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, and this weekend was MercyOne’s 23rd annual Walk to Remember. The yearly gathering hopes to make sure grieving families feel supported, and their babies are never forgotten. About 100 families gathered at Union Park to honor...
who13.com
West Des Moines police investigating claim of body dumped in pond behind library
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are on the scene at the West Des Moines Library investigating a report that a body was dumped in the pond behind the library Tuesday morning. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that police crews are investigating around the pond at the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway. Detectives also checked out a location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.
who13.com
Open for Business: Justified Beauty
Imagine waking up and looking like your best self! Justified Beauty is now open for business in Altoona and can help! Jennifer Muchmore shares their services. Justified Beauty Permanent Cosmetics is located at 700 1st Avenue South in Altoona. For more information or to set up an appointment, give them a call at 515-971-9976. You can schedule an appointment on Facebook at Justified Beauty Permanent Makeup or Instagram @justifiedbeauty_jenn.
who13.com
Gannon Buhr wins US Disc Golf Championship
SOUTH CAROLINA – 17 year old Urbandale native Gannon Buhr is one of the best disc golfers in the world, ranked in the top 5. Over the weekend Buhr picked up the biggest win of his young career, winning the USDG Championship. The tournament would be the equivalent of a professional golfer winning the US Open.
who13.com
Mountain lion caught on camera in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video of a mountain lion spotted roaming in central Iowa. The sheriff’s office told WHO 13 that the video it posted Monday was taken just outside of St. Charles from a hunter’s tree stand. The mountain lion can be seen making its way through the woods near the stand.
who13.com
Iowa stillbirth prevention organization hosts community baby shower
DES MOINES, Iowa — Count the Kicks and MercyOne hosted a community baby shower on Sunday to provide support and resources to at-risk women who are about to have a baby. The goal of the event was to support and educate expectant mothers, specifically those in the refugee and immigrant communities, about what to expect with pregnancy from beginning to end.
who13.com
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley both face re-election in about one month. Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said they are both favorites to win. Yepsen has seen a noticeable shift over the past decade in Iowa that favors Republicans.
who13.com
Body in pond a ‘fictitious report’, West Des Moines Police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines Police now say a report of a dead body dumped in a public pond on Tuesday morning was fictitious and a man has now been charged with Harrassment. Authorities were called to a home in the 1800 block of Fuller Road...
who13.com
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
who13.com
Cyclones ready for challenge at Texas
AMES – Despite 3 straight losses, and an 0-3 start in the Big 12, Iowa State feels it can still turn its season around. ISU has lost its last 2 games but a combined 4 points, the special teams and offense has struggled. Cyclones travel to Texas on Saturday...
who13.com
Police: Driver who died didn’t yield to concrete mixer in I-235 construction zone
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who died Sunday night in a crash with a concrete mixer in a construction zone on I-235 in Des Moines. The accident happened around 6:54 p.m. in the 3100 block of eastbound I-235, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A construction crew was preparing to begin work in the area when 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez failed to yield to a commercial concrete mixer, and the pickup truck he was driving hit the rear end of the concrete mixer, police said.
who13.com
Iowa woman gets life back after debilitating cancer treatment side effects
DES MOINES, Iowa — Arlyn Morris was diagnosed with breast cancer and started treatment for it back in August 2021. The treatment was difficult, including chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatments, which left Morris with mobility issues and neuropathy all over her body. However, thanks to physical therapy Morris, of...
