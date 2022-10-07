Related
Clanton Advertiser
Care Net bringing Hope on the Water to Chilton County
Care Net of Chilton County is getting ready for its first Hope on the Water fundraising event to benefit families in Chilton County. Hope on the Water will kick off around 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Higgins Ferry Park at 11161 County Road 28 in Clanton. Attendees can arrive to the event via land by car or by water on their boats. There will be space for attendees arriving by boat to dock.
Clanton Advertiser
Jackson’s trio of picks earns AOW honors
Maplesville High School cornerback Jakavion Jackson is this week’s athlete of the week for his performance in the Red Devils 51-14 win over Billingsley High School on Oct. 7. Jackson, who earned AOW honors on Sept. 14 for his 263-yard, four touchdown game against Notasulga High School, had arguably...
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby looks to become fourth county team to make playoffs
The following are the football schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Oct. 13-19. Oct. 14: vs. Selma at 7 p.m. (Homecoming) Oct. 14: vs. Ranburne at 7 p.m. Isabella High School. Oct. 14: @ Vincent at 7 p.m. Maplesville High School. Oct. 14: vs. Loachapoka...
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby celebrates heritage with 34th annual Swedish Fest
The city and community of Thorsby celebrated its deep Scandinavian heritage with the 34th annual Swedish Fest at Richard Wood Park on Oct. 8. Vendors, food trucks and live entertainment filled the park from 9 a.m. until the mid-afternoon showing love and gratitude to the settlers that traveled down from the north to call Thorsby home 127 years before.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clanton Advertiser
Artober creates downtown fun in Clanton
The City of Clanton Arts Council held its first event, Artober, in downtown Clanton on Oct. 8. The event invited artists to actively work on a piece as well as display and sell completed artwork. Live entertainment performed throughout the event, and attendees could take a free guitar lesson. A...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton to hire economic developer
The Clanton City Council unanimously approved a full-time director of economic development position during its Oct. 10 meeting. The salary for the position will be between $60,000 and $70,000. The search for someone to hire is expected to begin soon. “I appreciate what you all (city council) have done to...
Comments / 0