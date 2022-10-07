Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Coroner IDs Birmingham man killed in Sunday shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham man died after a reported assault, which took place at the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:29 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to the incident. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, succumbed to his […]
Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
Bicyclist killed in Birmingham hit-and-run identified as 49-year-old man
Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Taurus Lamond Hearns. He was 49 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street.
89-year-old motorcyclist killed in southern Jefferson County crash
A Texas man died over the weekend following a motorcycle crash in southern Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Don G. June. He was 89 and lived in Bonham, Texas. The wreck happened at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Alabama 25, about one mile north of Vandiver. Senior...
Man arrested for arson in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police said a man has been arrested after a structure fire on October 1, 2022. This happened at the TriGreen Equipment building on Pelham Parkway. Police were able to identify Carl Richter as a suspect through surveillance video. Richter is charged with First Degree Arson....
21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
Tuscaloosa family speaking out about double homicide
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes investigators say they do not have a motive as to why a man allegedly shot and killed two men Saturday night. Devin Quinzy, 30, has been charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting. Police say his father Kenny Walker, 64, was one of the victims. Walker’s niece […]
Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed
Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
REPORT: Cassie Carli’s autopsy released, not ruled homicide
PELL CITY, Ala. (WSMV) - Officials released the autopsy report of Cassie Carli, a woman who went missing earlier this year. The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner of death as “undetermined,” the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office told WFLA on Monday.
