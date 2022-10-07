ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jemison, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Montevallo, AL
County
Chilton County, AL
City
Clanton, AL
Chilton County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Wetumpka, AL
Clanton, AL
Crime & Safety
wvtm13.com

Fatal shooting victim identified after being found in Midfield Sunday

MIDFIELD, Ala. — A man who suffered gunshot wounds over the weekend in Midfield has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the victim as Glenn King, 34, of Fairfield. The JCCMEO said King was found in the 900 block of 5th Avenue just after 12...
MIDFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested for arson in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police said a man has been arrested after a structure fire on October 1, 2022. This happened at the TriGreen Equipment building on Pelham Parkway. Police were able to identify Carl Richter as a suspect through surveillance video. Richter is charged with First Degree Arson....
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Domestic Violence#Alcohol#Fugitive#Clanton Indecent Exposure#Jemison September 29#Jemison Property Damage
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa family speaking out about double homicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes investigators say they do not have a motive as to why a man allegedly shot and killed two men Saturday night. Devin Quinzy, 30, has been charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting. Police say his father Kenny Walker, 64, was one of the victims. Walker’s niece […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8. Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed

Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSMV

REPORT: Cassie Carli’s autopsy released, not ruled homicide

PELL CITY, Ala. (WSMV) - Officials released the autopsy report of Cassie Carli, a woman who went missing earlier this year. The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner of death as “undetermined,” the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office told WFLA on Monday.
PELL CITY, AL
RadarOnline

SWAT Team Has To Force Their Way Into Apartment After Woman Allegedly Refused To Let Kids Leave Sleepover

A standoff with a woman who refused to let children leave a sleepover ended with the suspect’s arrest, Radar has learned.On Sunday, police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, responded to an apartment complex around noon.Two residents who live in the apartment complex told police they allowed their children, who were 9- and 10-years-old, to stay overnight with a neighbor. The neighbor then refused to let the children out of the apartment.When parents and the first police at the scene went to the door, Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, refused to answer, officials told local media.The parents and officers felt the children were in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy