Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars. And he turned it down." - Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals
It's no secret that Michael Jordan is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. However, what may come as a surprise is how much money he has turned down throughout his illustrious career. In a recent interview, Jordan's agent David Falk revealed that he had brought MJ a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars, and the Chicago Bulls legend turned it down!
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"
The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Sixers Part Ways With Former NBA G League MVP
The Sixers are moving on from one of their summer signings.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."
Dwight Howard came into the NBA with much fanfare and the Orlando Magic selected him first overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. That made it back-to-back years that a high schooler had gone no. 1, as LeBron James had been drafted by the Cavaliers the year before. Howard wouldn't quite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
Victor Wembanyama might be one of the most hyped prospects recently. While the Frenchman might be dominating the headlines right now, perhaps the most hyped-up prospect the league has ever seen was LeBron James. Touted as the heir to Michael Jordan's throne, LeBron was a prospect like no other. From...
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Stephen A. Smith News
Stephen A. Smith answered a rather personal question during a podcast appearance with Jake Paul and his girlfriend, social media personality Julia Rose. The question was bedroom related and Smith did not hesitate to respond. Unfortunately, while the clip went viral on social media, it's come into play in real...
Sporting News
Davante Adams shoves cameraman while leaving field after Raiders 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chiefs
Monday night’s showdown between the Chiefs and Raiders was filled with frustration. It was largely centered around Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones’ controversial roughing the passer call on Derek Carr that had Chiefs fans relentlessly booing officials and football pundits lambasting referees for throwing the flag. But after...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers claims Boston let key pieces go too soon after 2008 title
When the Boston Celtics won Banner 17 in 2008 after Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joined a roster that already had Paul Pierce, it seemed likely the Celtics would be back winning titles on the regular again. But injuries, bad luck, and now, according to former Boston head coach Doc Rivers, bad roster management prevented that from happening.
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
TMZ.com
Kenny Smith Says Reaction To Draymond Green Punch Is Overblown, Happens 'A Lot'
Kenny Smith says Draymond Green violently socking Jordan Poole in a practice last week is a huge nothing burger ... telling TMZ Sports similar incidents will happen "at least twice a year on each team." We spoke with "The Jet" out at LAX last week shortly after we posted the...
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBC Sports
Moody's wise quote on how Dubs can overcome Dray-JP incident
Moses Moody is only 20 years old, but the young Warriors guard always has an enlightening remark on hand. And in the aftermath of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice this week, Golden State could use his wisdom now more than ever. Moody revealed some of that sage advice...
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2023 Finals champion
Now that the preseason is nearly over and the regular season is inching closer, it’s time to check in on
Comments / 1