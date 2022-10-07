ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

"I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars. And he turned it down." - Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals

It's no secret that Michael Jordan is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. However, what may come as a surprise is how much money he has turned down throughout his illustrious career. In a recent interview, Jordan's agent David Falk revealed that he had brought MJ a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars, and the Chicago Bulls legend turned it down!
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Stephen A. Smith News

Stephen A. Smith answered a rather personal question during a podcast appearance with Jake Paul and his girlfriend, social media personality Julia Rose. The question was bedroom related and Smith did not hesitate to respond. Unfortunately, while the clip went viral on social media, it's come into play in real...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBA
NBC Sports

Moody's wise quote on how Dubs can overcome Dray-JP incident

Moses Moody is only 20 years old, but the young Warriors guard always has an enlightening remark on hand. And in the aftermath of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice this week, Golden State could use his wisdom now more than ever. Moody revealed some of that sage advice...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA

