Hornets awaiting MRI on LaMelo Ball's injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball will have an MRI on Tuesday on his injured left ankle. Ball left Monday night’s game with what the team called a left ankle sprain after his foot was stepped on by Washington’s Anthony Gill as he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws. He then exited the game and headed to the locker room.
Questionable roughing the passer calls raise more questions
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Can’t touch this. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Pistons PF/C Marvin Bagley III injures knee in preseason game
Pistons forward/center Marvin Bagley III had to be helped to the locker room after injuring his knee during Detroit’s preseason
Analysis: NFL can't find elusive sweet spot to protect QBs
One week, the NFL is getting blasted for not taking care of its quarterbacks. The next, it's being lambasted for treating them like they're crystal. Tua Tagovailoa's return to the field after stumbling to the sideline two weeks ago set in motion the midseason modification of the league's concussion policies, and the first one restrained by the stricter rules in Week 5 was none other than his backup.
Phillies' Robertson injured celebrating, off NLDS roster
ATLANTA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will miss the NL Division Series after injuring his right calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper's home run in their clinching wild-card victory at St. Louis. The Phillies left Robertson off the roster for their NLDS opener at Atlanta on Tuesday....
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston's Valdez
HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
