System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
EA Confirmed What Fans Suspected About Need For Speed
EA has officially confirmed that there is a new "Need for Speed" game coming, although fans will have to wait to see it. While EA hasn't done more than set a trailer premiere for the new game for Oct. 6 at 8 AM PT, a ton of information about the new game has leaked, with some information coming directly from EA's own website. Shared on Twitter by Wario64, the title of the new game is "Need for Speed: Unbound" and the key art has a car doing a burnout, which is spewing yellow graffiti with anarchy symbols in it. The last "Need for Speed" was "Heat," which was released in late 2019.
Legacy Of Kain Might Finally Be Set For A Comeback
The "Legacy of Kain" series has been quiet for some time with the last entry in the series, "Legacy of Kain: Defiance," released in 2003. This is not for lack of interest or passion among fans, however. Despite some ups and downs, the series still has a cult following and is often ranked among the best vampire games of all time.
Here's How You Earn PlayStation Stars Points
Recently, PlayStation has been revamping some of its staple programs. For example, earlier this year, Sony announced significant changes to PlayStation Plus that added tiers, evolving the program and making it a viable alternative to the Xbox Game Pass for some. And now, PlayStation is adding a brand-new program available to all PlayStation gamers called PlayStation Stars.
Football Manager 23 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, "Football Manager" is a highly realistic football (soccer) sim which puts players in the shoes of a manager of a football club who must guide their team to glory. Since its debut in 1992 as "Championship Manager," the series has built up a fanbase dedicated to the act of managing a club. Some players have even worn their best suits for a cup final and set off a flare in their bedroom after winning a league title.
The Ambitious Sonic Mobile Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
These days, it's essentially impossible to find a device that plays games and doesn't have at least a few "Sonic the Hedgehog" titles on it. Originally serving as Sega's exclusive mascot, the blue blur platform-jumped to the competition after Sega's biggest mistakes led to the company bidding farewell to the hardware business in 2001. Suddenly, Sonic was appearing everywhere, whether it was on Nintendo's consoles, Sony's PlayStation platform, Microsoft's Xbox lineup, PC, and yes, even mobile phones.
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Sequel News No One Saw Coming
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
Every Apex Legends Battle Royale Map, Ranked
Respawn's battle royale "Apex Legends" has been around for a few years now, and over time it's gone from only having one battle royale map to four, and there's even more when one counts arena maps in "Apex Legends," too. The maps are rarely the same between seasons, as each has seen updates that fundamentally alter the layout or features players must navigate through. For example, the infamous Skull Town sub-zone of King's Canyon has been removed and re-added several times, and several sub-areas on Olympus became overgrown during the Season 9 Legacy update.
Call Of Duty Leaker Teases Return Of 'Greatest Hits' Maps
Later this month, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision will attempt the difficult task of replicating a massive success from the franchise's past with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," a game that shares its namesake with one of the crown jewels of the entire "Call of Duty" series. Select players have already experienced "Modern Warfare 2," a sequel to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot, via a beta period. While early looks at the title have garnered a mixed reception due to the implementation of new features, such as the divisive mini-map, anticipation remains high. And if a recent leak is to be believed, fan anticipation may grow even further.
Why Babylon's Fall Completely Bombed
Gamers will soon say RIP to "Babylon's Fall," as it has been announced that the game will be shutting down its servers on Jan. 18, 2023. A failure in the eyes of critics when it was released on March 3, 2022, "Babylon's Fall" was destroyed in the public square due to its litany of issues. These problems included virtually every component of the game, be it gameplay, graphics, or its grindy live-service model. Some even named it among the worst game they've ever played (via TomsGuide). And less than a year after its rough release, "Babylon's Fall" will cease to exist short of its one-year anniversary and be remembered as one of the worst flops of its time.
Will Nioh Ever Come To Xbox?
Team Ninja seems like it's managing to stay pretty busy with several new games in the works. "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" is scheduled to arrive early in 2023, and 2024 will see "Rise of the Ronin" take the stage. Both titles are brand new IPs and promise to take players on entirely new adventures, so it seems that, at least for now, Team Ninja's fan-favorite "Nioh" series is off the radar following its next-gen treatment.
This Rare Sega Saturn PS2 Controller Is A Strange Video Game Collaboration
The story of the Sega Saturn is a sad one. Those with knowledge of the 90s console race will recall a time when Sega, Sony, and Nintendo were all bitter adversaries, waging a direct war on one another in terms of hardware power and exclusive games. But while Sega and Nintendo had been at each other's throats for generations at that point, it was Sony who arguably dealt the cruelest blow to the Saturn. Few have forgotten that infamous moment at E3 1995, when Sony prodded at the Saturn's inflated price tag of $399 by giving a one-word speech: "$299" — the reveal of the PlayStation's price. Sega never fully recovered from the jab, nor was it able to catch back up to the immense popularity of the PlayStation line. Thus, it exited the console market in 2001 with the Dreamcast.
Fortnite X Rocket League: How To Get The Octane
The popular battle royale game "Fortnite" is no stranger to crossovers with other games. In the past, it has paid homage to "Among Us" by introducing items and emotes related to the game. More recently, it has collaborated with "Goat Simulator 3" to offer a new skin to players. Now, another crossover is giving "Fortnite" fans a chance to bring the action of "Rocket League" into their world.
Can You Play Overwatch 2 On Steam Deck?
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition: What's Included?
Are ya ready, kids? Because Nickelodeon's classic "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise is returning to the digital world. Fans tend to go wild when the iconic Nickelodeon character returns to video games, as was the case with THQ Nordic's anniversary in 2021. At some point in 2023, fans of the absorbent, yellow, and porous sea sponge will be treated to a new adventure with the upcoming "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake," a 3D platformer based on the animated series. In the game, players control SpongeBob as he and his friend Patrick Starr — who has been transformed into a balloon — journey through a series of dimensions known as Wishworlds.
Overwatch 2: How To Fix The 'Different Version' Error
Blizzard's "Overwatch 2" is finally here, but not without a hefty amount of controversy accompanying its release. Some fans are already pinpointing the best and worst things about this new game, but most everyone can agree one of the main issues has been just getting into the game. Shortly before launch, Blizzard announced that all "Overwatch 2" players would need to link a phone number to play. The catch was that pre-paid phones and a few select providers were not compatible, locking many out of "Overwatch 2."
Overwatch 2: The Best Tips For Playing As Kiriko
After establishing the hero shooter genre with "Overwatch," Blizzard Entertainment followed up the title with "Overwatch 2." Early reviews were mostly aligned when it came to the sequel's pros and cons, with praise showered upon its gameplay mechanics and criticism levied towards the publisher for perceived over-monetization. However, one aspect remains consistent between entries — there are some cool characters! And one of the coolest new additions to the "Overwatch" roster is Kiriko.
Silent Hill Director Just Spilled The Beans About New Games
Another person has added more fuel to the "Silent Hill" rumors. This time, the director of the 2006 "Silent Hill" movie has weighed in on the future of the franchise. Christophe Gans, who has reportedly written a script for a new "Silent Hill" movie (via VGC) has claimed in an interview that there are multiple "Silent Hill" games in the works, backing up earlier rumors. The notion that more "Silent Hill" games are in development has emerged from various sources, with insiders claiming that there were multiple projects in the works as of May, after a legit leak made the rounds. In September, a bunch of images from an unconfirmed "Silent Hill 2" remake pitch by Bloober Team leaked online, confirming that the studio had, at a minimum, done some work on the game and pitched it to Konami, although that leak did not confirm if the project was greenlit.
Fortnite: How To Get The Goat Simulator 3 Skin
"Fortnite" players have always had great skin options to choose from, with things like John Cena, Starfire from "Teen Titans," The Predator, and Lara Croft. The collaborations keep coming, and players are now able to play as Pilgor. In case the name doesn't ring a bell, Pilgor is the goat from "Goat Simulator 3," who will make an appearance as the "A Goat" skin in "Fortnite."
