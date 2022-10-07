ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Gallimore Dairy Road closed after tractor trailer hits powerlines in High Point

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010QwI_0iQNLkeJ00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Gallimore Dairy Road is closed following an accident involving downed powerlines and a tractor trailer, according to the High Point Fire Department.

The accident occurred when a tractor trailer struck overhead powerlines and pulled them down.

Kernersville resident in medical distress rescued by NCDOT employees

The lines have been removed from the tractor trailer and the driver was not injured in the accident.

The road is currently closed and will remain so for a few hours while crews make repairs to the downed lines.

Gallimore Dairy Road is commonly used as a cut-through between Highway 68 and Sandy Ridge Road by commuters in North High Point. Meaning, traffic could be highly impacted in the surrounding area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point#Tractor#Ridge Road#Traffic#Ncdot#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem. The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police officer injured in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured in a crash involving their patrol car. A lieutenant told WXII 12 the officer was driving east on High Point Road with their lights and sirens on at the time. The patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Martindale Road.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Fatal car accident leaves one person dead

One person is dead after an early morning car accident in Greensboro. 24-Year-old Hugo Hernandez was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla on Randleman Rd, and 35-year-old Rudy Thompson III was also driving a Volkswagen Passat on Randleman Rd. The two cars crashed into each other and Hernadez died from his injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy