A chilly night for high school football will last through the weekend

It’s really going to feel like fall this weekend.

Friday’s temperatures won’t get out of the 50s with possible shows through the late afternoon.

AccuWeather’s Dean DeVore says the lows on Friday for High School Football will be pretty chilly.

“Those temperatures will fall back through the 50s into the 40s, I think the city [of Pittsburgh] around 40 [Friday] night, mid 30s in the outlying areas,” said Devore

Saturday won’t get out of the 50s again with a breeze and some sunshine. Sunday is a little warmer in the low 60s.

Lows on Saturday night into Sunday will be even lower with frost possible in areas outside of Pittsburgh

After a chilly weekend, it starts to warm up again with clouds and sun toward the beginning of next week with temperatures getting to the mid-70s by Wednesday.