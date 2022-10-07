Read full article on original website
Database Tracks Lethal Force Used By Police In Illinois
A new database compiled by a team at the University of Illinois is tracking use of lethal force by police officers… in an effort to push for greater accountability in such incidents. The database… called SPOTLITE… logs any use of firearms by police, including those with non-fatal outcomes, and...
Illinois quick hits: Cleanup continues after trail derailed; another SAFE-T Act lawsuit
The cleanup continues after a train slammed into a semi truck Saturday near Murphysboro. Crews from Missouri are in Hamilton County helping clean the wreckage after the train derailed following the accident. The Emergency Management Agency says the area was littered with coal and grain from the damaged train. The driver and the engineer were able to get out safely.
Lawsuits looking to block SAFE-T Act stacking up as Pritzker signals changes ahead
(The Center Square) – Amending Illinois’ SAFE-T Act likely won’t happen until after the November election that’s less than a month away, but it’s becoming more clear changes are ahead before implementation on New Year’s Day. The lawsuits against the state trying to block...
Illinois quick hits: Bears deal moves ahead; transit service proposes cuts; new casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora
Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal. City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
Illinois quick hits: Heating bills expected to spike; Passengers recount poor Amtrak experience
With winter approaching, there is a good chance Illinoisans will be paying more to heat their homes. The problem is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat a majority of homes in the state. Nicor, the utility serving a large portion of Illinois, estimated its average residential customer...
FOP Endorses Deering In 13th Congressional District Race
An Illinois law enforcement organization is backing Republican Regan Deering in the race for the open 13th Congressional District seat. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge says Deering has demonstrated her support for law enforcement… and claims that her Democratic opponent Nikki Budzinski supports, quote, “anti-police and pro-criminal laws.”
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
Illinois comptroller candidates make pitch month before election
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates for Illinois comptroller made their pitches for why Illinois residents should elect them Nov. 8. The candidates were recently hosted separately by ABC 7 to discuss the election, which is now under a month away. Incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza...
Tribune Endorses Pritzker For Re-Election
Illinois’s largest newspaper has endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker for re-election. The Chicago Tribune endorsement is seen as surprising because the paper’s editorial board generally leans more conservative, such as when the Trib endorsed then-Governor Bruce Rauner over Pritzker in 2018. But now the Tribune says Pritzker deserves credit for showing competent leadership during the COVID pandemic, and for taking steps to shore up Illinois’s finances and public pensions.
AFSCME Files Grievance Over Retiree Health Care Changes
The largest state employees’ union has filed a grievance over a plan to limit health care coverage options for Illinois state government retirees. The state recently announced that it would put all retirees under a single plan operated by Aetna, eliminating an HMO option. AFSCME Council 31 says while it has filed the grievance, it continues to work with the state in hopes of ensuring quality health care options for retirees.
Energy analyst says EV charging more expensive than gas
(The Center Square) – As Illinois transitions into a more electric vehicle-friendly state, an energy analyst says the cost to charge vehicles may slow the process. Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by the end of the decade. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, at the end of last year, there were just over 36,000 EV’s registered in Illinois.
October 11, 2022
